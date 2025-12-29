Technology News
120 Bahadur OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

120 Bahadur is a Farhan Akhtar-starrer historical war film that explores the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 December 2025 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

120 Bahadur will make its digital debut on January 16th, 2026.

  • 120 Bahadur is a historic war film
  • It follows the battle of Rezang La during 1962
  • Streaming begins on January 16th, 2026, on Prime Video
Directed by Razneesh Gahi, 120 Bahadur is a historical war film that has finally completed its theatrical run and is now set to drop on digital screens soon. The film revolves around the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, where 120 soldiers from India's 13 Kumaon Regiment, faced over 3000 Chinese troops, without the artillery support, and extreme cold. The film explores their legendary flight and the unity they showcased while fighting the Chinese invasion. The sequences are truly emotional.

When and Where to Watch 120 Bahadur

As per a report by Free Press Jounral, the film will make its digital debut on January 16, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of 120 Bahadur

Based on the true events from the Battle of Rezang La, during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, this film follows Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (Played by Farhan Akhtar), and his 120 fearless soldiers, as they are tasked to defend the Chushul Valley from the Chinese Invasion. The film further delves deeper into their fight against heavily numbered over 3000 Chinese Troops, while these 120 soldiers courageously battled with their rifles and bayonets. The film explores themes of commendable determination, team work, and sacrifice of the brave hearts, where it pays a tribute to the Indian Army.

Cast and Crew of 120 Bahadur

Written by Sumit Arora and Rajiv G. Menon, this film stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Other cast members in the prominent roles are Vivan Bhatena, Dhaveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, and more. The music composers of the film are Amit Trivedi and Satish Raghunathan.

Reception of 120 Bahadur

The film hit the theatres on November 21st, 2025, where it was welcomed with a heartwarming response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5/10.

