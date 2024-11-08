Technology News
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Anime Adaptation Look Back Now Streaming on Prime Video

The Look Back anime by Tatsuki Fujimoto, exploring friendship and ambition, is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Updated: 8 November 2024
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Anime Adaptation Look Back Now Streaming on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Look Back is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

  • Look Back anime by Tatsuki Fujimoto now streams on Prime Video
  • Look Back follows two young artists’ emotional journey
  • Only available on Amazon Prime Video, not Netflix or Crunchyroll
In an adaptation from the renowned manga artist Tatsuki Fujimoto, best known for Chainsaw Man, his one-shot manga Look Back has been transformed into a streaming anime film on Amazon Prime Video. This emotional anime, initially released in theatres in October, has captivated audiences with its storytelling, exploring the ambitions and challenges of two young friends aspiring to become manga artists. While differing from the intense action seen in Chainsaw Man, Look Back has received praise for its character depth, combining Fujimoto's notable writing style with a subtle hint of surrealism. It has also achieved high critical acclaim, holding a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where to Watch ‘Look Back' Online

Look Back is available exclusively for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 8 2024. The platform officially announce the release of the anime on the platform X. Currently, Prime Video subscribers can view the anime with both dubbed and subtitled options, though the movie remains unavailable for individual rental or purchase. A 30-day free trial of Prime Video is also being offered for those wishing to access Look Back without a subscription.

Synopsis of Look Back

Adapted from the one-shot manga first published in 2022, Look Back follows the lives of two childhood friends, Fujino and Kyomoto, who discover a shared passion for art. Fujino, a popular and outgoing character, initially feels competitive towards Kyomoto, a withdrawn yet talented artist. As they work together, their competitive rivalry evolves into a meaningful friendship and the story focuses on their emotional journeys as they pursue their dreams of becoming professional manga creators.

Voice Cast and Crew Behind Look Back

The anime was directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama and animated by Studio Duran, featuring Look Back's central characters Fujino and Kyomoto, voiced by Yuumi Kawaii and Mizuki Yoshida, respectively. The adaptation has resonated with audiences for its thoughtful portrayal of the characters' lives and ambitions, marking a unique addition to Fujimoto's portfolio. Currently, the film enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10, reflecting its warm reception by both critics and fans alike.

 

Further reading: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Look Back anime, Prime video, manga adaptation, anime streaming
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Anime Adaptation Look Back Now Streaming on Prime Video
