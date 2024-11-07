After a strong run in cinemas since its release on 31 October, Lucky Bhaskar, the latest film featuring Dulquer Salmaan, is heading to a major streaming platform. Directed by Venky Atluri, known for his work in capturing deep human emotions, this period crime drama has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. The film's captivating storyline, combined with Salmaan's performance, has generated anticipation for its digital release. Although the official OTT release date hasn't been confirmed, Lucky Bhaskar is expected to stream on Netflix by the end of November.

When and Where to Watch Lucky Bhaskar

Lucky Bhaskar, which made its theatrical debut on Diwali, is anticipated to stream on Netflix, bringing the film's intrigue to the digital audience. Following its successful run in theatres, reports suggest that Lucky Bhaskar may be available for online streaming from 30 November, although the filmmakers have yet to confirm an exact date.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lucky Bhaskar

The trailer of Lucky Bhaskar hints at a gripping story set in the 1980s, following the journey of Bhaskar, a middle-class bank employee who begins exploring illegal activities for financial gain. Working as a cashier, Bhaskar initially lives a modest life, burdened by financial responsibilities. However, after gaining a promotion to Assistant General Manager, he enters the world of corruption and faces scrutiny from authorities. His relationship with his wife Sumathi, played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, adds complexity as he balances personal struggles with mounting financial risks.

Cast and Crew of Lucky Bhaskar

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Bhaskar showcases Dulquer Salmaan as the lead character Bhaskar. The film also stars Ramki, Saikumar, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, each delivering performances that contribute to the film's layered narrative. The film's background score, composed by G.V. Prakash, has received positive feedback, adding depth to the suspenseful plot.

Reception of Lucky Bhaskar

Lucky Bhaskar opened to impressive box office numbers, recording over ₹36 crore in its first three days, with an estimated weekend collection between ₹47 crore and ₹51 crore. It has performed well despite competition from other Diwali releases, highlighting its appeal among audiences.