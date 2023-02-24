MCU’s Thunderbolts casts Oscar-nominated Steven Yeun: Report

Technology News

Steven Yeun is cast in a significant role, which could further extend to other Marvel projects.

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 24 February 2023 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel

Marvel's Thunderbolts is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024

Highlights
  • The film was announced at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022
  • Yeun is known for his performances in The Walking Dead
  • Jake Schreier of Paper Towns-fame will direct the film

Hollywood star Steven Yeun is set to make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the upcoming movie Thunderbolts, according to a report.

The film, which was officially announced at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022, is based around a team of Marvel supervillains — in what seems like Marvel's attempt at its own Suicide Squad — reported American outlet Deadline.

Yeun, known for his performances in The Walking Dead show and movies such as Okja, Minari, and Nope, will play a key role in the Marvel Studios film, which could further extend to other related projects.

He joins an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

A report from last year suggested that Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones movies) was joining the cast of Thunderbolts as well, replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. But before that, he will make an appearance in Captain America: New World Order as the blustering General, which marks the penultimate entry in MCU's Phase 5 — releasing May 3, 2024. Thunderbolts is the final entry in the phase.

Jake Schreier of Paper Towns-fame will direct the film from a script by Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. The movie is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies.

Yeun will next be seen in Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's next feature film Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead.

Further reading: Thunderbolts, Marvel Studios, Marvel Cinematic Universe, MCU, Steven Yeun
Comment
 
 

