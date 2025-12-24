The Realme Pad 3 is rumoured to be launched in India soon, more than two years after the introduction of the Pad 2. It is expected to arrive alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series 5G on January 6. Ahead of launch, key specifications of the upcoming tablet have been leaked. According to a tipster, the Realme Pad 3 will be equipped with a 2.8K LCD screen. It may support wired charging at 45W.

Realme Pad 3 Specifications Tipped

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's latest X post, the Realme Pad 3 will feature an 11.6-inch LCD screen with a 2.8K resolution and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. For optics, it is rumoured to have a single 8-megapixel camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Realme Pad 3 specifications are here. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max SoC and feature an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with up to 500 nits of brightness. The tablet comes with an 8MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera.



Realme will reportedly introduce a suite of accessories for the Pad 3, including a keyboard and a stylus, although they will be sold separately. As per the tipster, the company could offer a free stylus to early buyers to increase adoption.

The Realme Pad 3 is rumoured to pack a 12,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The same tipster previously claimed that the Realme Pad 3 will be available in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants in India. The former is likely to debut with the model number RMP2502, while the latter may carry RMP2501 as the model number.

The Realme Pad 3 may be offered in two colourways — Champagne Gold and Space Grey. While the tablet is tipped to have 8GB of RAM as standard across all variants, it could be sold in 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options.

For context, the Realme Pad 2 was launched in India in July 2023. It featured an 11.52-inch LCD screen with a 2K resolution and was powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The tablet only has 4G capabilities. It packed an 8,360mAh battery with 33W charging support.