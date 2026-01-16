Directed by Anand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein is soon going to hit the OTT this month. It is a spiritual sequel to the movie Raanjhanaa. The story follows Shankar and Mukti, who met in college. Mukti was conducting a PhD research on him. She then breaks up with him. After some time, she ends up with someone else, and Shankar joins the Indian Air Force. They met again by serendipity, and their unresolved past surrounds them. It was released on November 28, 2025, on celluloid. The movie succeeded at the box office with a collection of ₹155 crores in total.

When and Where to Watch

Reports suggest that Tere Ishk Mein can be seen on Netflix for the first time, starting January 23, 2026, after its theatrical release.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer for Tere Ishk Mein intentionally keeps the plot mysterious, but the story follows an unpredictable path. It begins with Shankar (played by Dhanush) and Mukti meeting in college, where she is conducting research that somehow involves him. Eventually, Mukti breaks up with him and leaves, leading Shankar to move on and become an Indian Air Force officer.

Years later, fate brings them back together, forcing them to confront their past. What unfolds next is truly worth watching.

Cast and Crew

The romantic musical drama Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with T-Series Films. The film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, supported by a cast that includes Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

The screenplay and dialogues were penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, while A. R. Rahman composed the film's soundtrack.

Reception

The movie performed exceptionally well at the box office and was a hit, boasting an IMDb rating of 7.5, which suggests it's a worthwhile watch.