Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

One of the most anticipated movies, Tere Ishk Mein, has finally made its digital debut. The film centres around a young and angry student leader who is uncontrollable. However, he begins to channelise his emotions after meeting a research scholar named Mukti. Unaware of the fact that she has been helping him out only to prove her research, he falls for her. As the research concludes, he is left heartbroken. Now, fate reunites them after seven years, and the story explores themes of revenge and betrayal.

When and Where to Watch Tere Ishk Mein

The film is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tere Ishk Mein

The film follows Shankar (Portrayed by Dhanush), an arrogant and uncontrollable student leader, and a research scholar, Mukti (Played by Kriti Sanon). After an incident, Mukti decides to channel Shankar's emotions and control him as a part of her thesis based on non-violence. As the duo connect, Shankar falls for her. However, as the thesis concludes, he learns the truth, and Mukti leaves him heartbroken, and she gets married. But fate had other plans. Shankar and Mukti reunite after seven years, only to confront unhealed wounds, betrayal, and revenge.

Cast and Crew of Tere Ishk Mein

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, this film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Other members include Prakash Raj, Paramvir Cheema, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and more. The music composition has been delivered by the legend A.R. Rahman, whereas Tushar Kanti Ray and Vishal Sinha have done the cinematography.

Reception of Tere Ishk Mein

The film was theatrically released on November 28th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5/10.