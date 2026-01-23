Technology News
English Edition

Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Tere Ishk Mein is a romance-action drama film that is now streaming on Netflix. It stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 23 January 2026 21:00 IST
Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix

From Ranjhannaa Universe, Tere Ishk Mein arrives with love, betrayal, revenge anew

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tere Ishk Main is a Romance drama film
  • It stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated movies, Tere Ishk Mein, has finally made its digital debut. The film centres around a young and angry student leader who is uncontrollable. However, he begins to channelise his emotions after meeting a research scholar named Mukti. Unaware of the fact that she has been helping him out only to prove her research, he falls for her. As the research concludes, he is left heartbroken. Now, fate reunites them after seven years, and the story explores themes of revenge and betrayal.

When and Where to Watch Tere Ishk Mein

The film is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tere Ishk Mein

The film follows Shankar (Portrayed by Dhanush), an arrogant and uncontrollable student leader, and a research scholar, Mukti (Played by Kriti Sanon). After an incident, Mukti decides to channel Shankar's emotions and control him as a part of her thesis based on non-violence. As the duo connect, Shankar falls for her. However, as the thesis concludes, he learns the truth, and Mukti leaves him heartbroken, and she gets married. But fate had other plans. Shankar and Mukti reunite after seven years, only to confront unhealed wounds, betrayal, and revenge.

Cast and Crew of Tere Ishk Mein

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, this film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Other members include Prakash Raj, Paramvir Cheema, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and more. The music composition has been delivered by the legend A.R. Rahman, whereas Tushar Kanti Ray and Vishal Sinha have done the cinematography.

Reception of Tere Ishk Mein

The film was theatrically released on November 28th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5/10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Tere Ishk Mein, Netflix, action drama film, romance-action
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Expands Personal Intelligence to AI Mode in Search, Can Tailor Results Using Gmail and Photos
Forza Horizon 6 Gameplay, Cars and Features Revealed; Release Date Confirmed

Related Stories

Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Watch With Up to 13 Days of Battery Launched in India at This Price
  2. Motorola Signature With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iQOO 15R Global Variant Arrives on Geekbench With These Specifications
  4. Here's How Much the Vivo V70 Series Could Cost in India
  5. Oppo K15 Turbo, Poco X8 Pro Series Could Launch With These MediaTek Chips
  6. Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Vivo V70 FE Key Details Emerge via EU Energy Label Database
  8. Apple Could Introduce a Smaller Dynamic Island With iPhone 18 Pro Models
  9. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Reveal Why Jupiter and Saturn’s Polar Weather Looks So Different
  2. Tere Ishk Mein Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film
  4. WhatsApp's Primary Controls Feature Will Let Parents Set Up Limited Secondary Accounts for Children: Report
  5. Vivo V70 Series Price in India, Design and Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Sheshippu Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  7. Apple Reveals When the App Store Will Start Showing More Ads in Search Results
  8. 45 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Arjun Janya’s Directorial Debut
  9. Apple Could Run AI-Powered Siri Chatbot on Google Cloud, AI Chips: Report
  10. Mario Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Telugu Comedy-Drama Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »