56 Days Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia Starrer

56 Days is a psychological thriller show that follows a toxic romance between Ciara and Oliver, which leads to a shocking murder mystery.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 February 2026 13:16 IST
56 Days Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia Starrer

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The series is available in English and Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages

  • 56 Days is an 8-episode psychological thriller series
  • Starring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia in the lead roles
  • Now streaming on Prime Video in multiple Indian languages
56 Days is a dark look at love, loss, faith, and identity. Set in Boston, the series leads audiences into a tangled, emotionally charged web of terror after an intense romance and savage murder investigation leave everyone pondering motives, guilt, and truth. With its shifting timelines, deep character psychology, and high-tension storytelling, it builds on a foundational love story to create one of the most haunting investigations ever, crammed with secrets, manipulation, and twists no one could see coming.

When and Where to Watch 56 Days

56 Days was released on 18 February on Amazon Prime Video in India and worldwide. There are 8 episodes in the series, and all were released the same day for fans. The series is available in English and Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Trailer and Plot of 56 Days

The story of 56 Days begins with a chance encounter at a supermarket, where Ciara and Oliver's whirlwind romance quickly deepens. Fifty-six days later, a body is discovered, and the investigation jumps through time, uncovering secrets, obsession, trauma, and hidden identities within the confines of Boston.

Cast and Crew of 56 Days

The psychological thriller series 56 Days is developed and written by Karyn Usher and Lisa Zwerling, based on the novel by Catherine Ryan Howard. Starring Dove Cameron as Ciara and Avan Jogia as Oliver, the story intercuts between their whirlwind 56-day romance and a gruesome murder investigation led by detectives played by Karla Souza and Dorian Missick.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster, the series is executive produced by James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, with the author herself serving as a co-executive producer.

Reception of 56 Days

56 Days, a binge-worthy story with strong chemistry between the leads, cliffhangers, and an unexpected ending, has been applauded. Its psychological depth was appreciated, even if some questioned the pacing. It currently holds an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.

 

56 Days Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia Starrer
