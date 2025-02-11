OnePlus Watch 3 has been the subject of speculation for weeks, but now we have official confirmation. OnePlus has announced the global launch date for its upcoming smartwatch, along with a glimpse of its design and key features, including battery life. The smart wearable is expected to feature a larger battery than its predecessor, OnePlus Watch 2, which launched in February 2024 with a 500mAh battery offering up to 12 days of usage.

OnePlus Watch 3 Launch, Features

The OnePlus Watch 3 will launch in select global markets on February 18 at 8am EST or 1pm GMT (6:30pm IST). The official webpage for the upcoming wearable reveals the design of the watch. It is teased in two strap options — black and green. The India launch of the smartwatch has not yet been confirmed.

OnePlus confirms that the Watch 3 will come with a sapphire crystal and titanium bezel. It is claimed to offer up to five days of battery life in Smart Mode, which is a significant improvement over the current watch, which is said to offer up to 100 hours of usage time in Smart Mode.

Interested customers, who register on the OnePlus Watch 3 landing page, can get up to EUR 80 (roughly Rs. 7,200) off on the final price of the product. They will also be eligible to win a OnePlus 13 or even the OnePlus Watch 3 for free. US customers could get a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 2 or OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for free.

Previous reports claimed that the OnePlus Watch 3 could get an ECG feature that may help detect conditions like atrial fibrillation (AFib), frequent PVCs, high or low heart rates, and more. It is also tipped to get features like a 60-second Checkup, which can track heart health, blood vessel elasticity, vascular age, and more.