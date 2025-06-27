Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Reportedly Planning to Acquire Startup PlayAI and Some of Its Employees

Meta Reportedly Planning to Acquire Startup PlayAI and Some of Its Employees

Meta’s decision to purchase PlayAI is said to be aimed at acquiring AI talent.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2025 18:28 IST
Meta Reportedly Planning to Acquire Startup PlayAI and Some of Its Employees

Photo Credit: Reuters

PlayAI specialises in real-time conversational agents and voice interfaces

Highlights
  • PlayAI was founded in 2019
  • Meta’s acquisition deal is said to include the startup’s top talent
  • The company reportedly wants to grow its AI division
Advertisement

Meta is reportedly planning to acquire the Palo Alto, California-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup PlayAI. As per the report, the acquisition is aimed at bolstering its AI division to compete with the likes of OpenAI and Google. The Menlo Park-based social media giant has been aggressively pushing out new AI models and AI features for its platforms. The reported acquisition plans could help the company gain more employees skilled in AI, as well as the startup's in-house technology stack.

Meta to Reportedly Acquire PlayAI

According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant is considering purchasing PlayAI. The AI startup was founded in 2019 by Hammad Syed and Mahmoud Felfel. It specialises in building real-time conversational agents, voice interfaces, and in-house AI voice models. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that the move to acquire the startup comes from Meta's desire to hire top talent in the AI space.

The acquisition deal, which is yet to be finalised, reportedly also includes a provision to hire some of the startup's employees. While the acquisition is expected to be completed soon, terms can still change, claimed the report. Notably, the financial terms of the deal are currently not known.

Meta appears to be actively looking for AI startups to acquire. Several reports earlier this month claimed that Mark Zuckerberg's team held meetings with Perplexity to discuss a possible acquisition. The company has reportedly also made attempts to acquire Runway AI, a startup focused on developing AI models for video generation.

Apart from adding more AI talent to its team, the acquisition of PlayAI can also help Meta in other ways. The social media giant recently added a two-way voice conversation feature to its chatbot, however, in terms of end product, it is just a low-latency text-to-speech (TTS) tool. Compared to competitors such as ChatGPT or Gemini, this is one area where Meta AI is significantly behind.

However, this can change with the acquisition of PlayAI, which specialises in building AI voice generation models and voice interfaces. With this capability, the social media giant can scale up its own AI infrastructure and provide a voice experience that sounds more expressive and human-like.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, PlayAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft to Replace Blue Screen of Death With Simpler Black Error Screen Later This Year

Related Stories

Meta Reportedly Planning to Acquire Startup PlayAI and Some of Its Employees
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Announces Flash Sale in India With Free Data, Discounts
  2. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Renders Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Feature More RAM
  6. Redmi K Pad With 8.8-Inch Display, 7,500mAh Battery Unveiled: See Details
  7. Meta Might Be Planning to Buy PlayAI Startup and Its Employees
  8. Xiaomi AI Glasses With 12-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  9. Vivo X200 FE India Launch Teased; Key Specifications Revealed
  10. OTT Releases of the Week: Squid Game S3, Raid 2, Panchayat S4, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Breakthrough Laser Tech Enhances LiDAR Accuracy and Gas Detection
  2. Canva Launches Deep Research Connector with ChatGPT, Introduces New Open MCP Server
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Said to Offer More RAM; iPhone 17 Lineup May Get 12GB RAM
  4. Meta Reportedly Planning to Acquire Startup PlayAI and Some of Its Employees
  5. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India With Exynos 1380 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Maaman Now Available for Streaming on Z5: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Kaalidhar Laapata OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Online?
  8. Ironheart Streaming Now: What You Need to Know About Latest Marvel Mini Series
  9. Microsoft to Replace Blue Screen of Death With Simpler Black Error Screen Later This Year
  10. YouTube Introduces AI-Powered Search Results Carousel, Shows a Snapshot of Suggested Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »