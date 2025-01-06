Golden Globes 2025: Check out The Full List of Winners

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, brought together Hollywood's brightest stars on January 5, 2025. This year's event, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, honoured excellence in film and television across various categories. Leading the nominations was Emilia Pérez, securing the significant nods, with The Bear, Shōgun and The Brutalist also garnering attention. Films and series celebrated their achievements amidst a glamorous gathering that set the tone for the awards season. Below is the complete list of winners from the star-studded event.

Film

● Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Brutalist

● Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emilia Pérez

● Best Director: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

● Best Actress – Drama: Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

● Best Actor – Drama: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

● Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Demi Moore (The Substance)

● Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

● Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez)

● Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

● Best Animated Film: Flow

● Best Non-English Language Film: Emilia Pérez

● Best Screenplay: Peter Straughan (Conclave)

● Best Original Score: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Challengers)

● Best Original Song: “El Mal” (Emilia Pérez)

Television

● Best Television Series – Drama: Shōgun

● Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Hacks

● Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film: Baby Reindeer

● Best Actress – Drama: Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

● Best Actor – Drama: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

● Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)

● Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

● Best Actress – Limited Series or TV Film: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

● Best Actor – Limited Series or TV Film: Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

● Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

● Best Supporting Actor: Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

● Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy: Ali Wong

The night showcased exceptional talent, with Emilia Pérez and Shōgun dominating their respective categories, setting a remarkable precedent for the awards season ahead.