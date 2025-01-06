Technology News
English Edition

Golden Globes 2025: Check out The Full List of Winners

Golden Globes 2025 recognised Emilia Pérez, Shōgun, and The Brutalist, celebrating their stellar wins

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2025 22:09 IST
Golden Globes 2025: Check out The Full List of Winners

Photo Credit: Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes celebrated excellence in film and television at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills.

Highlights
  • Emilia Pérez wins Best Musical/Comedy Film and more at Golden Globes 2
  • Shōgun dominates TV drama category with four wins
  • The Brutalist takes Best Drama Film, Best Director, and Best Actor
Advertisement

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, brought together Hollywood's brightest stars on January 5, 2025. This year's event, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, honoured excellence in film and television across various categories. Leading the nominations was Emilia Pérez, securing the significant nods, with The Bear, Shōgun and The Brutalist also garnering attention. Films and series celebrated their achievements amidst a glamorous gathering that set the tone for the awards season. Below is the complete list of winners from the star-studded event.

Film

● Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Brutalist
● Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emilia Pérez
● Best Director: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
● Best Actress – Drama: Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
● Best Actor – Drama: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
● Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Demi Moore (The Substance)
● Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
● Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez)
● Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
● Best Animated Film: Flow
● Best Non-English Language Film: Emilia Pérez
● Best Screenplay: Peter Straughan (Conclave)
● Best Original Score: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Challengers)
● Best Original Song: “El Mal” (Emilia Pérez)

Television

● Best Television Series – Drama: Shōgun
● Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Hacks
● Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film: Baby Reindeer
● Best Actress – Drama: Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
● Best Actor – Drama: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
● Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)
● Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
● Best Actress – Limited Series or TV Film: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
● Best Actor – Limited Series or TV Film: Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
● Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
● Best Supporting Actor: Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
● Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy: Ali Wong

The night showcased exceptional talent, with Emilia Pérez and Shōgun dominating their respective categories, setting a remarkable precedent for the awards season ahead.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Golden Globes 2025, Golden Globes Winners, Emilia Pérez, Shōgun, Award Seas, The Brutalist
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
South Korea's Jeju Island Said to Use NFT-Backed Visitor Cards to Attract Younger Tourists
Boat Nirvana X TWS Earbuds to Be Unveiled at CES 2025 Alongside New Nirvana Product Range
Golden Globes 2025: Check out The Full List of Winners
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  4. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  5. iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S25 Slim Thickness, Pricing Suggested in New Leak
  6. LG Unveils 2025 Lineup of OLED Evo TVs Ahead of CES 2025
  7. Itel A80 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India
  8. Boat to Unveil Nirvana X TWS Earbuds at CES 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Is the Wheel of Ghosts an Ancient Observatory? New Study Suggests Otherwise
  2. Scientists Investigate Hypernuclei To Understand Subatomic Forces and Neutron Stars
  3. Andhagan OTT Release: Where to Watch Prashanth Starrer Movie Online?
  4. Golden Globes 2025: Check out The Full List of Winners
  5. Mathematicians Uncover Science Behind Hula Hooping and Body Dynamics
  6. Scientists Uncover Remains of Larger Mesosaurs in Uruguay’s Ancient Seas
  7. Noise Air Buds 6 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Research Shows Twin Births Were Common in Ancient Primate Evolution
  9. Oppo Find X8 Mini Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 1.5K Display, Dimensity 9400 SoC
  10. Microsoft to Invest in Data Centre Infrastructure, Global Accessibility and AI Skilling in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »