The Kardashians Season 7 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About the Glamorous Reality Series

The Kardashians Season 7 continues the story of America’s most glamorous family, showcasing their evolving lives, relationships, and careers.

Updated: 6 November 2025 23:02 IST
The Kardashians Season 7 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About the Glamorous Reality Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Kardashians return with Season 7, now streaming on JioHotstar.

Highlights
  • The Kardashians Season 7 is now streaming on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
  • Focuses on family drama, new beginnings, and personal growth
  • Features Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner
The world's most headline-riddled family has returned! The Kardashians are back for their 7th season with more inside looks into the lives of this modern-day Brady Bunch. Full of feelings, difficulties, and new starts, the season unpacks fame, family, and the process of getting older. Kourtney is leaning into motherhood and her marriage, Kim is furthering her empire while dipping into acting, Khloé wants to bring realness back, Kendall aims for peace away from the spotlight, and Kylie—who's all about wellness now that she's learnt “gratitude”—has a special connection with Timothée Chalamet. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner tries to keep the peace in another heartfelt, humorous and honest season.

When and Where to Watch A new season of The Kardashians

The Kardashians Season 7 premiered on October 23, 2025, in the US on Disney+, and it is now streaming in India on JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium) from October 24, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of A new season of The Kardashians

The trailer gives a thrilling glimpse of what's to come this season, which includes Kim's legal and acting ambitions and Caitlyn Jenner's surprise reappearance that ruffles family dynamics. Fans will also watch Kim to bond with her All's Fair castmates Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash, mixing Hollywood glitz with real-life drama. The show delves into Kim's investigation of a past threat, her emotional trip to Paris for the robbery trial and the family's fraught reactions. Brace yourself for an emotional roller coaster — poignant and hilarious, full of surprises.

Cast and Crew of A new season of The Kardashians

This reality television series features Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kris Jenner. The guest appearances on the new season of The Kardashians include Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick and other close family friends as well as celebrities.

Reception of A new season of The Kardashians

Fans have been consuming Season 7 mere weeks after the series premiere, taking to social media to voice their excitement over the family's evolving relationships and storylines. On IMDb, it has a rating of 4.5/10.

 

Further reading: the kardashians, Jio Hotsrtar, IMDb
