The Kardashians Season 7 continues the story of America’s most glamorous family, showcasing their evolving lives, relationships, and careers.
The world's most headline-riddled family has returned! The Kardashians are back for their 7th season with more inside looks into the lives of this modern-day Brady Bunch. Full of feelings, difficulties, and new starts, the season unpacks fame, family, and the process of getting older. Kourtney is leaning into motherhood and her marriage, Kim is furthering her empire while dipping into acting, Khloé wants to bring realness back, Kendall aims for peace away from the spotlight, and Kylie—who's all about wellness now that she's learnt “gratitude”—has a special connection with Timothée Chalamet. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner tries to keep the peace in another heartfelt, humorous and honest season.
The Kardashians Season 7 premiered on October 23, 2025, in the US on Disney+, and it is now streaming in India on JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium) from October 24, 2025.
The trailer gives a thrilling glimpse of what's to come this season, which includes Kim's legal and acting ambitions and Caitlyn Jenner's surprise reappearance that ruffles family dynamics. Fans will also watch Kim to bond with her All's Fair castmates Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash, mixing Hollywood glitz with real-life drama. The show delves into Kim's investigation of a past threat, her emotional trip to Paris for the robbery trial and the family's fraught reactions. Brace yourself for an emotional roller coaster — poignant and hilarious, full of surprises.
This reality television series features Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kris Jenner. The guest appearances on the new season of The Kardashians include Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick and other close family friends as well as celebrities.
Fans have been consuming Season 7 mere weeks after the series premiere, taking to social media to voice their excitement over the family's evolving relationships and storylines. On IMDb, it has a rating of 4.5/10.
