Xiaomi 17 Ultra Listed on 3C Certification Website With Upgraded Charging Capabilities

China's 3C certification website currently lists two Xiaomi 17 Ultra variants, one of which could support dual satellite connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 12:57 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Listed on 3C Certification Website With Upgraded Charging Capabilities

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 series currently comprises three models, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could launch soon

  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra spotted with model numbers 2512BPNDAC and 25128PNA1C
  • The 3C certification hints at an imminent launch of flagship smartphone
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra supports 90W charging
Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch in the coming months as the most powerful model in the flagship Xiaomi 17 series. The new smartphone has now completed its China Compulsory Certification (3C), and the presence of the listing hints at an imminent debut. The listing reveals that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could support faster charging speeds than its predecessor and also includes satellite connectivity. The Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched in China in September with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Listing Reveals Details About Charging Adapter

The unannounced Xiaomi 17 Ultra has appeared on the 3C site with model numbers 2512BPNDAC and 25128PNA1C. While the 3C listing doesn't reveal the name, it's believed that one model corresponds to the standard Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and the other could be a variant of the same flagship smartphone that offers support for dual satellite communication.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

 

Both versions are listed with the compatible power adapter MDY-18-EW, which supports 100W fast wired charging, according to the website. This charging speed would be an upgrade over the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which supports 90W charging.

Previous reports have suggested that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is believed to have an upgraded Leica-backed quad rear camera setup featuring a 200-megapixel periscope sensor and three 50-megapixel shooters. It could feature a 6.8-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution and offer an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The handset is tipped to have a 3D-printed titanium alloy middle frame.

The battery capacity of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh. It is rumoured to support 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch early next year, succeeding this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra. For context, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in China in February 2025, followed by its global debut at MWC in Barcelona the next month. In India, it arrived in March with a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 1,09,999. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also likely to follow a similar launch pattern.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will arrive as the fourth member of Xiaomi's 17 series that currently comprises the vanilla Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. All these models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica-camera-inspired design can turn heads
  • Excellent and bright display with Dolby Vision support
  • Superb camera setup and class-leading periscope output
  • Top-notch performance
  • The Photography Kit is an add-on for enthusiasts (sold separetly)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • AI features can be improved
  • Selfie camera is not flagship-grade
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi 15 Ultra review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5410mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Fortnite Is Adding a Limited-Time Disneyland Island Featuring Minigames Based on Disney Theme Park Rides
Huawei Mate 70 Air Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.6mm Slim Form Factor: Price, Specifications

