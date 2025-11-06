Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch in the coming months as the most powerful model in the flagship Xiaomi 17 series. The new smartphone has now completed its China Compulsory Certification (3C), and the presence of the listing hints at an imminent debut. The listing reveals that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could support faster charging speeds than its predecessor and also includes satellite connectivity. The Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched in China in September with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Listing Reveals Details About Charging Adapter

The unannounced Xiaomi 17 Ultra has appeared on the 3C site with model numbers 2512BPNDAC and 25128PNA1C. While the 3C listing doesn't reveal the name, it's believed that one model corresponds to the standard Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and the other could be a variant of the same flagship smartphone that offers support for dual satellite communication.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

Both versions are listed with the compatible power adapter MDY-18-EW, which supports 100W fast wired charging, according to the website. This charging speed would be an upgrade over the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which supports 90W charging.

Previous reports have suggested that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is believed to have an upgraded Leica-backed quad rear camera setup featuring a 200-megapixel periscope sensor and three 50-megapixel shooters. It could feature a 6.8-inch LTPO display with 2K resolution and offer an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The handset is tipped to have a 3D-printed titanium alloy middle frame.

The battery capacity of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh. It is rumoured to support 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to launch early next year, succeeding this year's Xiaomi 15 Ultra. For context, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in China in February 2025, followed by its global debut at MWC in Barcelona the next month. In India, it arrived in March with a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 1,09,999. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is also likely to follow a similar launch pattern.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will arrive as the fourth member of Xiaomi's 17 series that currently comprises the vanilla Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. All these models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.