Technology News
English Edition

Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Freakier Friday is a Lindsay Lohan starrer fantasy film that is landing soon on the digital screens. The film explores themes of love, relationships, and challenges.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2025 09:00 IST
Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Anna and Tess swap bodies again to handle Anna and Harper’s relationship

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Freakier Friday is an American Fantasy Film
  • It is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003)
  • Streaming begins on Nov. 12th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is an American fantasy film that stars Lindsay Lohan in the lead role. The film is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), where, after 22 years, Anna is a music producer with a teenage daughter named Harper. As Anna gets engaged to her love Eric, who is also the father of Harper's classmate Lily, that's when the real chaos unfolds. Now, Tess and Anna will have to swap their bodies once again, only to navigate the challenges of the new family dynamics.

When and Where to Watch Freakier Friday

The movie will begin streaming from November 12, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Freakier Friday

This film features Anna (Lindsay Lohan), as a music producer, while her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), is a teenager, being looked after by her grandmother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), due to the family dynamics. However, things take a wild turn when Anna gets engaged to Eric (Manny Jacinto), who is the father of Lily, Harper's classmate. The chaos begins when the two girls clash and making the relationship complex. At Anna's bachelorette party, a fortune teller enables Tess and Anna to switch their bodies, once again, only to navigate the challenges caused due to the clashes and changing family dynamics. The film explores themes of mother-daughter relationships.

Cast and Crew of Freakier Friday

Written by Jordan Weiss, Elyse Hollander, and Mary Rodgers, this film stars Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, and more in the key roles. Amie Doherty is the music composer, while Matthew Clark has done the cinematography.

Reception of Freakier Friday

The film was theatrically released on Aug. 8th, 2025, and received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.5/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Freakier Friday is an American fantasy, movie, Freaky Friday, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja’s Superhero Drama Online in Hindi?
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Owners Can Uninstall Meta Services After Company Faces Backlash Over Preloaded Apps
Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Did a Meteorite Hit a Moving Car in Australia? Scientists Aren't Sure Yet
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  4. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Retail Box Leak Hints at Imminent Launch, Key Features
  5. Apple's iOS 26.1 Update Rolls Out With New Features, Several Security Fixes
  6. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, New Dedicated Button
  7. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications Revealed: See Storage Variants, Features
  8. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  2. Usurae Streaming Now on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Romance Drama Movie Online
  3. Moto G67 Power 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Specifications, and Features
  4. Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds
  5. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  6. Point Nemo: The Remote Ocean Graveyard Where the ISS Will Make Its Final Descent in 2030
  7. Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate
  8. Keio University Team Measures Ancient Cosmic Temperature, Confirming Big Bang Prediction
  9. Mysterious 1950s Sky Flashes Re-Examined in New Astronomical Study
  10. Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »