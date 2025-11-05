Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is an American fantasy film that stars Lindsay Lohan in the lead role. The film is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), where, after 22 years, Anna is a music producer with a teenage daughter named Harper. As Anna gets engaged to her love Eric, who is also the father of Harper's classmate Lily, that's when the real chaos unfolds. Now, Tess and Anna will have to swap their bodies once again, only to navigate the challenges of the new family dynamics.

When and Where to Watch Freakier Friday

The movie will begin streaming from November 12, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Freakier Friday

This film features Anna (Lindsay Lohan), as a music producer, while her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), is a teenager, being looked after by her grandmother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), due to the family dynamics. However, things take a wild turn when Anna gets engaged to Eric (Manny Jacinto), who is the father of Lily, Harper's classmate. The chaos begins when the two girls clash and making the relationship complex. At Anna's bachelorette party, a fortune teller enables Tess and Anna to switch their bodies, once again, only to navigate the challenges caused due to the clashes and changing family dynamics. The film explores themes of mother-daughter relationships.

Cast and Crew of Freakier Friday

Written by Jordan Weiss, Elyse Hollander, and Mary Rodgers, this film stars Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, and more in the key roles. Amie Doherty is the music composer, while Matthew Clark has done the cinematography.

Reception of Freakier Friday

The film was theatrically released on Aug. 8th, 2025, and received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.5/10.