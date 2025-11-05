Usurae is a Tamil romance drama movie that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film is a light-hearted drama that follows a small-town man who tries to win his love of an MBA student. However, things take a turn when his strong-willed mother disapproves of his love. Now, he has to prove himself, not only to earn her respect, but also, confront his worth to the girl's parents. The movie explores themes of romance, societal expectations, and culture.

When and Where to Watch Usurae

This film is currently streaming on Aha Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Usurae

This Tamil romantic-drama revolves around a small-town man named Ragahava (Played by Tejeenthan Arunasalam), who falls deeply in love with a young, talented MBA student named Ranjana (Janany Kunaseelan). However, his love is further obstructed by her strong-willed mother, who does not approve of his relationship. Now, Ragahava must prove his worth to his mother and earn the respect in the eyes of Ranjana's parents to win her love. The journey is filled with love, laughter, and intense drama.

Cast and Crew of Usurae

Written and directed by Naveen D Gopal, this film stars Tejeenthan Arunasalam and Janany Kunaseelan in the lead roles. They have been supported by Raasi, Crane Manohar, Adhithya Kathir, Senthil Kumari, and more. The music composer of the film is Kiran Jose, while the cinematography has been done by Marcki Sai.

Reception of Usurae

The movie was theatrically released on August 1st, 2025, and received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.2/10.