Dr Seuss The Sneetches Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Dr Seuss The Sneetches, released on Netflix on November 3. The animated special is now streaming in India, too. This is a 45-minute special inspired by Dr Seuss' story, based on the story of the same book, except in this story, the plain-bellied sneetches are changed into Moon-bellied sneetches. Sylvester McMonkey McBean's adaptation has been missing in this movie. Here is everything you need to know about this 45-minute animated movie, the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Dr Seuss The Sneetches?

Dr Seuss The Sneetches, a computer-animated special, is now streaming on Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot

Dr Seuss of empathy and acceptance now has a new animated adaption in a musical form. The animated special was released on November 3 on Netflix and is currently also streaming in India.Earlier published in 1961, which was a part of The Sneetches and Other Collections. While the original books tell the story of a yellow bird which some have the green stars when it comes to their beliefs, while others don't. Their divided society refuses to mix as the Star-Belly Sneetches believe they are better than the Plain-Belly ones.

Cast

Directed by Bronagh O'Hanlon, written by Dr Seuss and Dustin Ferrer, it stars Amari McCoy,Sophie Peterson, Christopher Fitzgerald and many others.

Reception

Dr Seuss The Sneetches, an animated special focusing on the bond between two young Sneetches surrounded by beaches. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9/10.