Technology News
English Edition

Dr Seuss The Sneetches Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Dr Seuss The Sneetches focuses on the unexpected friendship between two young Sneetches on an island surrounded by a musical set, now streaming on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2025 10:00 IST
Dr Seuss The Sneetches Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Dr Seuss The Sneetches, a computer-animated special, is now streaming on Netflix.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Based on The Sneetches book.
  • The Sneetches’ society is split between plain ones and those with stars.
  • Stella and Pearl, two young Sneetches, try to prove their true friendship
Advertisement

Dr Seuss The Sneetches, released on Netflix on November 3. The animated special is now streaming in India, too. This is a 45-minute special inspired by Dr Seuss' story, based on the story of the same book, except in this story, the plain-bellied sneetches are changed into Moon-bellied sneetches. Sylvester McMonkey McBean's adaptation has been missing in this movie. Here is everything you need to know about this 45-minute animated movie, the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Dr Seuss The Sneetches?

Dr Seuss The Sneetches, a computer-animated special, is now streaming on Netflix. 

Official Trailer and Plot

Dr Seuss of empathy and acceptance now has a new animated adaption in a musical form. The animated special was released on November 3 on Netflix and is currently also streaming in India.Earlier published in 1961, which was a part of The Sneetches and Other Collections. While the original books tell the story of a yellow bird which some have the green stars when it comes to their beliefs, while others don't. Their divided society refuses to mix as the Star-Belly Sneetches believe they are better than the Plain-Belly ones.

Cast

Directed by Bronagh O'Hanlon, written by Dr Seuss and Dustin Ferrer, it stars Amari McCoy,Sophie Peterson, Christopher Fitzgerald and many others.

Reception

Dr Seuss The Sneetches, an animated special focusing on the bond between two young Sneetches surrounded by beaches. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Animated, Dr Seuss The Sneetches, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hong Kong Unveils Fintech 2030 Strategy to Accelerate AI, RWA Tokenisation
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Hike Likely Due to Rising Price of Key Components: Report

Related Stories

Dr Seuss The Sneetches Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications Revealed: See Storage Variants, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  4. Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Review: The New Handheld King?
  5. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, New Dedicated Button
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Be More Expensive Due to This Reason
#Latest Stories
  1. Dr Seuss The Sneetches Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  3. Usurae Streaming Now on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Romance Drama Movie Online
  4. Moto G67 Power 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Specifications, and Features
  5. Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds
  6. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  7. Point Nemo: The Remote Ocean Graveyard Where the ISS Will Make Its Final Descent in 2030
  8. Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate
  9. Keio University Team Measures Ancient Cosmic Temperature, Confirming Big Bang Prediction
  10. Mysterious 1950s Sky Flashes Re-Examined in New Astronomical Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »