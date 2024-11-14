Technology News
The Rana Daggubati Show to Premiere on Prime Video on November 23

Join Rana Daggubati on his unfiltered talk show featuring fun, candid moments with Tollywood’s biggest names.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 23:25 IST
The Rana Daggubati Show to Premiere on Prime Video on November 23

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The Rana Daggubati Show, premiering on November 23.

Highlights
  • Prime Video’s first-ever Telugu talk show with Rana Daggubati
  • Exclusive guest lineup: Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya & more
  • Unscripted fun and candid chats with Tollywood stars
Prime Video's upcoming talk show, The Rana Daggubati Show, is all set to stream on the platform starting from November 23. The show brings a fresh perspective to the talk-show format with a line-up of Tollywood stars. Hosted by actor Rana Daggubati, the show promises intimate conversations and spontaneous activities with well-known personalities from the Telugu film industry. The series is produced by Daggubati's Spirit Media and is is scheduled for weekly releases, offering viewers a unique, unfiltered glimpse into the lives of stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, S.S. Rajamouli, and others.

When and Where to Watch The Rana Daggubati Show

Launching exclusively on Prime Video, The Rana Daggubati Show will be available from November 23. Each of the eight episodes will be released on Saturdays, providing viewers with regular weekend content. 

Official Trailer and Plot of The Rana Daggubati Show

The show's trailer introduces viewers to an engaging format where celebrities participate in informal discussions and offbeat activities. The focus shifts beyond their on-screen personas to uncover lesser-known aspects of their personal lives, hobbies, and friendships with Daggubati. Through these candid exchanges, the series aims to offer an insider's view into the Tollywood industry, emphasising authenticity and connection.

Cast and Crew of The Rana Daggubati Show

Helmed by Rana Daggubati, The Rana Daggubati Show features prominent guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, S.S. Rajamouli, Nani, and Sree Leela. The series' production team has aimed to create a relaxed setting where stars reveal their true personalities, a direction guided by Daggubati's vision.

 

The Rana Daggubati Show

The Rana Daggubati Show

  • Release Date 23 November 2024
  • Genre Reality, Talk Show
  • Cast
    Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sree Leela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma
  • Producer
    Rana Daggubati
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

