The Rana Daggubati Show to Premiere on Prime Video on November 23

Prime Video's upcoming talk show, The Rana Daggubati Show, is all set to stream on the platform starting from November 23. The show brings a fresh perspective to the talk-show format with a line-up of Tollywood stars. Hosted by actor Rana Daggubati, the show promises intimate conversations and spontaneous activities with well-known personalities from the Telugu film industry. The series is produced by Daggubati's Spirit Media and is is scheduled for weekly releases, offering viewers a unique, unfiltered glimpse into the lives of stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, S.S. Rajamouli, and others.

When and Where to Watch The Rana Daggubati Show

Launching exclusively on Prime Video, The Rana Daggubati Show will be available from November 23. Each of the eight episodes will be released on Saturdays, providing viewers with regular weekend content.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Rana Daggubati Show

The show's trailer introduces viewers to an engaging format where celebrities participate in informal discussions and offbeat activities. The focus shifts beyond their on-screen personas to uncover lesser-known aspects of their personal lives, hobbies, and friendships with Daggubati. Through these candid exchanges, the series aims to offer an insider's view into the Tollywood industry, emphasising authenticity and connection.

Cast and Crew of The Rana Daggubati Show

Helmed by Rana Daggubati, The Rana Daggubati Show features prominent guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, S.S. Rajamouli, Nani, and Sree Leela. The series' production team has aimed to create a relaxed setting where stars reveal their true personalities, a direction guided by Daggubati's vision.