Sony has announced the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in November. Zombie action-RPG Dying Light 2 Stay Human leads the month's PS Plus lineup. The open-world action game puts heavy emphasis on parkour movement mechanics and first-person melee combat. Other titles in November's Game Catalog lineup include action-adventure title Like a Dragon: Ishin!, racing sim MotoGP 24, medieval multiplayer slasher Chivalry 2 and more. Grand Theft Auto 5 also returns to PS Plus Game Catalog this month. All games will be available to play from November 19 to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers.

In addition to the PS Plus Game Catalog lineup, Sony also announced November's PS VR2 titles and Classics Catalog offerings for PS Plus Premium subscribers on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday. Additionally, PS Plus monthly games for November, available to all subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers, are currently available to download and play. These include Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Death Note Killer Within.

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for November

October's PS Plus Game Catalog lineup was headlined by Dead Island 2. This month, the game subscription service adds another zombie-action sequel, Dying Light 2. The game features a new protagonist and setting, shifting its free-running, zombie killing playground to the fictional European city of Villedor. The Harran virus has spread at a rapid pace, leading to the collapse of major human settlements. You must work with different factions of Villedor to find your lost sister, while taking on hordes of zombies that occupy different parts of the city.

Your parkour skills are key as you sprint and skip across rooftops to complete missions. Dying Light 2 also lets you craft and upgrade melee weapons from discarded materials. Aside from the sharp and blunt weapons, you also get to dropkick zombies in the face. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Dying Light 2 features parkour mechanics for exploring the city

Photo Credit: Techland

Like a Dragon: Ishin!, a 2023 remake of the 2014 original, is a Yakuza spin-off that puts you in the shoes of samurai Sakamoto Ryoma in the final years of the Edo period in Japan. As Ryoma, you explore Kyoto to hunt down the people who killed your father and framed you for the murder. As the personal quest unfolds, Japan's political future is also written alongside as the era of the samurai inches towards its end.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! remake features a graphical overhaul, alongside several improvements and additions to the original. It features trademark brawler combat from the Yakuza series, with a host of weapons and distinct fighting styles to aid you during enemy encounters. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! follows the story of real-life samurai Sakamoto Ryoma

Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku

MotoGP 24 joins PS Plus Game Catalog in November, too. The racing sim follows the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring official rosters and tracks. With the career mode, players can go on their own personal journey to become the world champion. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat compiles Overcooked and Overcooked 2 in a single package for current-gen consoles. A co-op cooking simulator, Overcooked lets you manage a kitchen with the help of your friends, as you prepare dishes in pressure-cooker situations (pun intended) and serve them to your patrons. Overcooked! All You Can Eat remasters both games, bringing hundreds of levels of cooking mayhem. It will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

PS Plus Classics Catalog, PS VR2 titles

PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members will get Synapse on PS VR2 this month. The Classics Catalog, on the other hand, gets Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain (PS4, PS5), Blood Omen 2 (PS4, PS5), Resistance: Fall of Man and Resistance 2. All PS Plus Game Catalog, Classics Catalog and PS VR2 titles will be playable starting November 19.