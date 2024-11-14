Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, GTA 5 and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in November

Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, GTA 5 and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in November

All Game Catalog titles will be available to play from November 19 to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 November 2024 16:40 IST
Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, GTA 5 and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in November

Photo Credit: Techland

Dying Light 2 Stay Human released in 2022

Highlights
  • Dying Light 2 puts emphasis on parkour and first-person melee combat
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 returns as a PS Plus re-release
  • Like a Dragon: Ishin!, is a remake of the 2014 original
Advertisement

Sony has announced the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in November. Zombie action-RPG Dying Light 2 Stay Human leads the month's PS Plus lineup. The open-world action game puts heavy emphasis on parkour movement mechanics and first-person melee combat. Other titles in November's Game Catalog lineup include action-adventure title Like a Dragon: Ishin!, racing sim MotoGP 24, medieval multiplayer slasher Chivalry 2 and more. Grand Theft Auto 5 also returns to PS Plus Game Catalog this month. All games will be available to play from November 19 to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers.

In addition to the PS Plus Game Catalog lineup, Sony also announced November's PS VR2 titles and Classics Catalog offerings for PS Plus Premium subscribers on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday. Additionally, PS Plus monthly games for November, available to all subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers, are currently available to download and play. These include Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Death Note Killer Within.

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for November

October's PS Plus Game Catalog lineup was headlined by Dead Island 2. This month, the game subscription service adds another zombie-action sequel, Dying Light 2. The game features a new protagonist and setting, shifting its free-running, zombie killing playground to the fictional European city of Villedor. The Harran virus has spread at a rapid pace, leading to the collapse of major human settlements. You must work with different factions of Villedor to find your lost sister, while taking on hordes of zombies that occupy different parts of the city.

Your parkour skills are key as you sprint and skip across rooftops to complete missions. Dying Light 2 also lets you craft and upgrade melee weapons from discarded materials. Aside from the sharp and blunt weapons, you also get to dropkick zombies in the face. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available on PS4 and PS5.

dying light 2 stay human dying light 2

Dying Light 2 features parkour mechanics for exploring the city
Photo Credit: Techland

Like a Dragon: Ishin!, a 2023 remake of the 2014 original, is a Yakuza spin-off that puts you in the shoes of samurai Sakamoto Ryoma in the final years of the Edo period in Japan. As Ryoma, you explore Kyoto to hunt down the people who killed your father and framed you for the murder. As the personal quest unfolds, Japan's political future is also written alongside as the era of the samurai inches towards its end.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! remake features a graphical overhaul, alongside several improvements and additions to the original. It features trademark brawler combat from the Yakuza series, with a host of weapons and distinct fighting styles to aid you during enemy encounters. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

ishin main like a dragon

Like a Dragon: Ishin! follows the story of real-life samurai Sakamoto Ryoma
Photo Credit: Sega/ Ryu Ga Gotoku

MotoGP 24 joins PS Plus Game Catalog in November, too. The racing sim follows the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring official rosters and tracks. With the career mode, players can go on their own personal journey to become the world champion. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat compiles Overcooked and Overcooked 2 in a single package for current-gen consoles. A co-op cooking simulator, Overcooked lets you manage a kitchen with the help of your friends, as you prepare dishes in pressure-cooker situations (pun intended) and serve them to your patrons. Overcooked! All You Can Eat remasters both games, bringing hundreds of levels of cooking mayhem. It will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

PS Plus Classics Catalog, PS VR2 titles

PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members will get Synapse on PS VR2 this month. The Classics Catalog, on the other hand, gets Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain (PS4, PS5), Blood Omen 2 (PS4, PS5), Resistance: Fall of Man and Resistance 2. All PS Plus Game Catalog, Classics Catalog and PS VR2 titles will be playable starting November 19.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Parkour and combat amalgamation feels satisfactory
  • Skill tree keeps the game engaging
  • Weapon modifications and choices are decent
  • Music gives the game an immersive experience
  • Bad
  • Story feels jarring and stretched
  • Battle against human-AI feels like a drag
  • Cut scenes are sometimes long and unnecessary
Read detailed Techland Dying Light 2 Stay Human review
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Dying Light
PEGI Rating 18+
MotoGP 24

MotoGP 24

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Racing
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series MotoGP
PEGI Rating 3+
Digimon Survive

Digimon Survive

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Visual Novel
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Digimon
PEGI Rating 12+
Stick Fight: The Game

Stick Fight: The Game

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Zeno Clash
PEGI Rating 12+
Killer Frequency

Killer Frequency

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, Meta Quest 2
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Hungry Shark World

Hungry Shark World

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, iOS
Modes Single-player
Series Hungry Shark
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, PS Plus, PS Plus Game Catalog November 2024, PlayStation Plus, Sony, Game Catalog, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, GTA 5, Like a Dragon Ishin
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

Related Stories

Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, GTA 5 and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in November
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Will Now Use AI to Protect You From Call Scams and Harmful Apps
  2. RedMagic 10 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Debuts at This Price
  3. YouTube Reportedly Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App
  4. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2 Update Rolls Out With These Features
  5. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, GTA 5 and More
  6. OpenAI Might Soon Launch AI Agents That Can Control Your Computer
  7. iQOO 13 Will Arrive in India With a Slightly Smaller Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Launch AI Agents That Can Control Tasks on Computer
  2. Vivo S20 Pro Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Front Camera
  3. Indian Scientists Create Genetically Modified Bacteria Capable of Mathematical Computation
  4. YouTube Said to Be Testing New Vertical Scroll Gestures for Mobile App, Leaving Users Disgruntled
  5. Dying Light 2, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, GTA 5 and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in November
  6. Microsoft’s Gaming Chief Phil Spencer Is Still Open to Acquisitions After Activision Deal
  7. China's Zhurong Rover Helps Find Evidence of Potential Ancient Shoreline on Mars
  8. Meta Will Face Antitrust Trial Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions
  9. Apophis Asteroid Flyby in 2029: Earth's Gravitational May Impact Asteroid's Surface
  10. Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »