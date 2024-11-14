Technology News
Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special Reimagines A Christmas Carol on Prime Video

Jeff Dunham’s holiday special puts a humorous twist on A Christmas Carol as his characters recreate Dickens’ classic tale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 13:14 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Prime Video

Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special premieres November 19!

Highlights
  • Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special premieres Nov 19
  • Comedic twist on A Christmas Carol featuring iconic characters
  • Prime Video holiday special available globally in 240 countries
Prime Video will soon launch a new holiday comedy special from ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham, titled Scrooged-Up Holiday Special. The special is said to be inspired by Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. It will premiere worldwide on November 19, 2024. This latest work will showcase Dunham's iconic characters, each playing a unique role in the reimagined holiday classic.
The special marks Dunham's 13th stand-up release, with past successes including Controlled Chaos and Minding the Monsters on Comedy Central. His 2008 Very Special Christmas Special still holds Comedy Central's top ratings. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Levity Entertainment Group, this special brings Dunham's creative take on Scrooge with beloved characters like Walter, Peanut, and Achmed.

When and Where to Watch Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special

The one-hour special, Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special, will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting November 19. The release will be accessible to audiences in over 240 countries and territories, allowing fans around the world to join in on the festive humour.

Official Trailer and Plot of Scrooged-Up Holiday Special

The trailer gives audiences a glimpse into Dunham's adaptation of A Christmas Carol. His well-known character Walter is cast as the infamously grumpy Scrooge, while Dunham's other characters, including Bubba J, Peanut, Little Jeff, and Achmed, take on additional roles. However, the casting doesn't go as planned, leading to a comedic twist as the characters attempt to perform their parts in a hilariously chaotic manner.

Cast and Crew of Scrooged-Up Holiday Special

Dunham, known for his role as both comedian and ventriloquist, serves as the show's creator and lead. He is joined by executive producers Matt McNeil, Robert Hartmann, Judi Marmel, and Stu Schreiberg. The special is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Levity Entertainment Group.

 

