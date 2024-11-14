Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a promotional offer on one of its prepaid mobile recharge plans for users in India. With this offer, prepaid users can get an additional 3GB of data on top of the existing benefits of the plan when recharging exclusively with the BSNL Selfcare app. Notably, the state-owned telecom service provider recently introduced two new services in the country: a fibre-based intranet TV and a direct-to-device satellite connectivity.

BSNL Promotional Offer

BSNL says prepaid users can now enjoy more data with its Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan. It comes with 84-day validity and offers 3GB of data per day, along with unlimited local and STD calling, and 100 daily SMS. Along with the daily benefits, BSNL customers will also receive an additional 3GB of data.

The prepaid recharge plan also bundles other value-added services such as subscriptions to the Zing music and video streaming app, Personal Ring Back Tone, Astrotell, and GameOn. All the benefits of the plan are applicable on recharging exclusively with the BSNL Selfcare app which is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The telecom provider also offers similar benefits with the Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan but it comes with a reduced validity of 30 days.

Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL recently announced that the telecom operator will not hike tariffs. Instead, it will focus on improving the quality of its services in a bid to retain the new consumers it gained following the price hike rolled out in India by telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. This hike resulted in BSNL gaining 2.9 million subscribers in India in July, with lower tariffs attributed as a major reason behind the migration of consumers.

As per the official, the telecom operator plans to grow its market share in the country to 25 percent by 2025. Some of the driving factors behind this anticipated growth are the seven recently announced services, including spam protection, Wi-Fi roaming service for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) consumers, Any Time SIM (ATM) kiosks, and a fibre-based intranet TV service.