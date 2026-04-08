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The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Now Streaming Online: Cast, Plot, Where to Watch, and More

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, part of Bravo’s hit reality franchise, debuted on April 2, 2026, and follows the dramatic lives of elite women in Rhode Island. Featuring a dynamic cast and filled with glamour, rivalry, and emotional twists, the show is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 April 2026 12:09 IST
The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Now Streaming Online: Cast, Plot, Where to Watch, and More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

You can watch The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on JioHotstar.

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Highlights
  • The show premiered on April 2, 2026, on Bravo
  • Features a powerful cast including Alicia Carmody and Ashley
  • Holds an IMDb rating of 6.8/10 with strong audience buzz
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The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is a circle of Rhode Islanders who have their roots deeply connected, and also the families that go back through the generations. It is a reality show from Bravo's Real Housewives franchise. It premiered on April 2, 2026, on Bravo. The show is set to focus on the personal and professional lives of the tight-knit circle of women who live in Rhode Island. The first season was confirmed to premiere in 2026 with Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMaries, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi, who are full-time housewives. Let's know everything about it.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island follows a group of rich and influential women who live in Rhode Island. They showcase glamorous lifestyles; however, they are connected to their roots. The show highlights the friendship, rivalries, business ventures and marriages. They are closely connected. They face emotional confrontations, and cheating rumours and their loyalties shift too. The show brings lots of gossip and rumours. This often leads to broken friendships and unexpected betrayals. The show focuses on how their lives changes with facing the pressure of society.

Cast and Crew

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island has been produced by Evolution Media and follows the social lives of many women. The show has a long cast, including Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Rulla Nehme and more. Andy Cohen is the executive producer of this show.

Reception

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island has an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10 and has been loved by the audience for its concept.

 

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Further reading: The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, jiohostar, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
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