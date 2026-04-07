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Danny Go Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Kid’s Show Online

Hosted by Daniel Coleman, Danny Go is a kids' interactive action show that involves the host engaging and presenting enormous challenges, obstacles, and activities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 April 2026 13:18 IST
Danny Go Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Kid’s Show Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

The show is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Danny Go is a live-action children’s show
  • It has been written, directed, and hosted by Daniel Coleman
  • Now streaming on Netflix with 5 episodes
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Created by Daniel Coleman, Michael Finster, and Matthew Padgett, Danny Go is a live-action children's show that features enormous activities and interactive adventures that lead towards boosting confidence within kids. The plot of the show centres around dance-along songs, music adventures, and even animation to keep the children entertained and engaged. The show aims to foster better motor skills development and is an ideal choice for children aged between 3 and 7 years. This show has been making a sensation since 2019.

When and Where to Watch Danny Go

The show is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Danny Go

The show is led by Danny Go (Played by Daniel Coleman), who engages the viewers, specifically the kids, in interactive adventures and games. Some of the episodes include challenges like escaping the volcano, finding the treasure, mimicking actions, overcoming obstacles, and so on. Along with Danny Go, there are other characters like Bearhead (Played by Michael Finster) who mentor kids by portraying silly actions, while another character named Pap Pap (Matthew Padgett) performs as a scientist undertaking experiments. The show is packed with exceptional animation and instances that boost both confidence and motor skills development.

Cast and Crew of Danny Go

Directed by Michael Finster and Daniel Coleman, this show features both as different characters, along with other cast members, including Matthew Padgett, Derrick Wood, Mark Yelanich, David Towery, Phillip Long, and more. The cinematography of the series has been done by Ashlyn Uribe, while Michael Finster and Daniel Coleman are the editors.

Reception of Danny Go

This show began streaming on Netflix on April 6th, 2026, and received an outstanding response from the viewers. The show holds an IMDb rating of 8.9/10.

 

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Further reading: Danny Go, netflix, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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