Motorola is said to have increased the prices of several of its smartphones in India. According to a tipster, multiple models have received a price hike across storage variants. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, launched in April 2025, is now allegedly priced Rs. 2,000 higher across all storage variants. The price hike is also tipped to affect several Moto G-series models, too. With the alleged move, Motorola becomes the latest brand to bring about a price revision in the country.

Motorola Smartphones Price Hike Tipped

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary's X post, Motorola has revised the pricing of select smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G35, and Moto G57 Power. The Edge 60 Fusion is positioned as a mid-range handset, while the Moto G35 and Moto G57 Power are entry-level models.

Price hike alert 🚨

Motorola has increased the prices of their smartphones:



Edge 60 Fusion:

8/128:

Old: ₹20,999

New: ₹22,999



8/256GB:

Old: ₹22,999

New: ₹24,999



12/256GB:

Old: ₹24,999

New: ₹26,999



Moto G35:

4/128GB

Old: ₹11,999

New: 12,499



8/128GB:

Old: ₹12,999

New:… pic.twitter.com/n1FySdsrDn — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) April 7, 2026

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is tipped to have seen a price increase of Rs. 2,000 across all variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is tipped to have gone up from Rs. 20,999 to Rs. 22,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB launched last year for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively, are now said to be priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Moto G35 is tipped to have received a price hike. The price of the 4GB + 128GB variant has allegedly increased from Rs. 11,999 to Rs. 12,499, translating into a difference of Rs. 500. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB model is said to now cost Rs. 13,999, up from Rs. 12,999, suggesting a hike of Rs. 1,000.

The Moto G57 Power has also reportedly seen a price revision, with its price rising from Rs. 14,999 to Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant.

At the time of writing, the updated prices have been made live across Motorola India's official website. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Motorola for a comment on the reported price hike and will update the story when a response is received.

The tipster also noted that maintaining aggressive pricing over the long term may be challenging for manufacturers under current market conditions. The development comes at a time when the broader electronics industry is grappling with rising component costs, particularly DRAM and memory, driven by the soaring demand for AI data centres. However, it remains unclear if these factors are directly responsible for the alleged price changes.

Consequently, brands such as iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, and Vivo have allegedly raised the prices of several models in their respective portfolios.