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Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G57 Power and G35 Price in India Hiked, Tipster Claims

The Edge 60 Fusion is positioned as a mid-range handset, while the Moto G35 and Moto G57 are entry-level models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 8 April 2026 09:00 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G57 Power and G35 Price in India Hiked, Tipster Claims

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion was launched in India in April 2025

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Highlights
  • Edge 60 Fusion sees a price increase of Rs. 2,000 across variants
  • The Moto G35 4GB/128GB variant price increased by Rs. 500
  • iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, and Vivo have also allegedly raised prices lately
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Motorola is said to have increased the prices of several of its smartphones in India. According to a tipster, multiple models have received a price hike across storage variants. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, launched in April 2025, is now allegedly priced Rs. 2,000 higher across all storage variants. The price hike is also tipped to affect several Moto G-series models, too. With the alleged move, Motorola becomes the latest brand to bring about a price revision in the country.

Motorola Smartphones Price Hike Tipped

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary's X post, Motorola has revised the pricing of select smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G35, and Moto G57 Power. The Edge 60 Fusion is positioned as a mid-range handset, while the Moto G35 and Moto G57 Power are entry-level models.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is tipped to have seen a price increase of Rs. 2,000 across all variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is tipped to have gone up from Rs. 20,999 to Rs. 22,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB launched last year for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively, are now said to be priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Moto G35 is tipped to have received a price hike. The price of the 4GB + 128GB variant has allegedly increased from Rs. 11,999 to Rs. 12,499, translating into a difference of Rs. 500. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB model is said to now cost Rs. 13,999, up from Rs. 12,999, suggesting a hike of Rs. 1,000.

The Moto G57 Power has also reportedly seen a price revision, with its price rising from Rs. 14,999 to Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant.

At the time of writing, the updated prices have been made live across Motorola India's official website. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Motorola for a comment on the reported price hike and will update the story when a response is received.

The tipster also noted that maintaining aggressive pricing over the long term may be challenging for manufacturers under current market conditions. The development comes at a time when the broader electronics industry is grappling with rising component costs, particularly DRAM and memory, driven by the soaring demand for AI data centres. However, it remains unclear if these factors are directly responsible for the alleged price changes.

Consequently, brands such as iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, and Vivo have allegedly raised the prices of several models in their respective portfolios.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Stereo speakers sound great
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Good primary camera
  • Charges up quickly
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Moto AI experience needs polish
  • Sluggish camera app needs work
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Moto G35 5G

Moto G35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good CPU performance, optimised UI
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging speed
  • Short software support window
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
  • Crucial display brightness toggle hidden in settings
Read detailed Motorola Moto G35 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola edge 60 fusion, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price in India, Moto G57, Moto G57 Price, Moto G35, Moto G35 Price, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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