Shopping for earbuds under Rs. 7,000 in India has become a lot more interesting than it used to be. This segment now offers features that were once reserved for premium models, making it easier to find a pair that fits both your budget and your needs. Active noise cancellation, strong battery life, fast charging, and companion apps are no longer rare additions at this price. Whether you listen to music through the day, take frequent calls, or want earbuds that can keep up with workouts and travel, there are solid choices available.

In this feature, we round up some of the best options you can buy right now under Rs. 7,000. Our picks include the JBL Tune Beam 2, OnePlus Buds 4, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, Noise Master Buds, and Realme Buds Air 7 Pro, each offering a distinct balance of sound quality, features, and everyday usability.

Best Earbuds Under Rs 7,000 in India

JBL Tune Beam 2

The JBL Tune Beam 2 earphones feature a closed-type stick design and are equipped with 10mm drivers. They carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and support adaptive active noise cancellation along with a TalkThru transparency mode. Call quality is handled by a six-microphone system that enables call noise cancellation.

The earphones support Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and multipoint connectivity. They also offer Spatial Sound, VoiceAware, and Voice Prompts, along with Personi-Fi 3.0 through the JBL Headphones app for sound and control customisation. The Tune Beam 2 is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playback without ANC and up to 10 hours with ANC enabled, with the charging case extending total playback to up to 48 hours.

Key Specifications

Closed-type stick design

10mm drivers

Adaptive ANC with TalkThru mode

Six-mic call noise cancellation

Spatial Sound and VoiceAware support

Bluetooth 5.3 with Fast Pair and multipoint

Personi-Fi 3.0 via JBL app

IP54 dust and splash resistance

Up to 12h playback without ANC

Up to 10h playback with ANC

Up to 48h total battery life with case

JBL Tune Beam 2 Price in India

The JBL Tune Beam 2 price in India is set at Rs. 5,499, currently. The TWS headset is offered in black, blue and white finishes.

OnePlus Buds 4

The OnePlus Buds 4 use a classic in-ear design with silicone tips and feature a dual-driver setup that includes a 11mm ceramic-metal woofer and a 6mm flat tweeter, supported by dual DACs. They offer Hi-Res Wireless Audio, OnePlus 3D Audio, and Golden Sound tuning, which personalises audio output by analysing the user's ear canal. The earbuds also support up to 55dB adaptive active noise cancellation, include a Transparency mode, and rely on a three-microphone AI system on each earbud for clearer voice calls.

For connectivity, the OnePlus Buds 4 run on Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing, LHDC 5.0 codec support, and Steady Connect technology for improved signal stability outdoors. A dedicated Gaming Mode delivers latency as low as 47ms. The earbuds are claimed to provide up to 11 hours of playback without ANC and up to 45 hours with the charging case, while a 10-minute charge can add up to 11 hours of listening time. The earphones support volume swipe controls, real-time AI translation, and carry an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

Key Specifications

In-ear design with silicone eartips

11mm ceramic-metal woofers and 6mm flat tweeters

Dual DAC units with Hi-Res Wireless Audio

OnePlus 3D Audio and Golden Sound tuning

Up to 55dB adaptive ANC with Transparency mode

Three-mic AI call noise reduction per earbud

Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device support

LHDC 5.0 codec and Steady Connect

Gaming Mode with up to 47ms low latency

Up to 11h playback without ANC, 45h with case

10-minute charge delivers up to 11h playback

Volume swipe controls and AI Translation

IP55 dust and water resistance

Each earbud weighs 4.7g

OnePlus Buds 4 Price in India

In India, the OnePlus Buds 4 cost Rs. 5,999 and are sold in Storm Grey and Zen Green colourways.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ use a 12.4mm dynamic driver with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz and support up to 32dB smart active noise cancellation along with a transparency mode. The earbuds feature microphones rated at –38 dBV/Pa for call clarity and connect via Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC and SBC codecs over a 10-metre range.

Each earbud packs a 58mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 440mAh unit. The earbuds are said to offer up to 12 hours of playback without ANC and up to eight hours with ANC on, extending to 43 hours and 28 hours, respectively, with the case. Charging takes 65 minutes for the earbuds and 90 minutes with the case via USB Type-C, while a 10-minute charge delivers up to 11 hours of use, Oppo claims. The earbuds carry an IP55 rating, weigh 4.2g each, and come with TÜV Rheinland battery health certification.

Key Specifications

12.4mm dynamic driver with 32dB ANC

Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC and SBC

Transparency mode supported

Up to 43h playback with ANC off

Up to 28h playback with ANC on

10-minute charge for up to 11h use

USB Type-C charging

IP55 dust and water resistance

4.2g per earbud

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Price in India

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ are priced at Rs. 2,099 in India and are offered in Midnight Black and Sonic Blue shades.

Noise Master Buds

Noise has equipped the Master Buds with 12.4mm titanium drivers tuned by Bose, along with support for up to 49dB active noise cancellation. The earbuds use an in-ear design with interchangeable tips, include a Transparency mode, and rely on a six-microphone setup with environmental noise cancellation to improve call quality. They also support the LHDC 5.0 codec and spatial audio playback without head tracking.

The Master Buds offer dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Find My Device support, in-ear detection, and integration with the Noise Audio app. Battery life reaches up to 44 hours with ANC turned off and 34 hours with ANC enabled when used with the charging case, while the earbuds alone last up to six hours without ANC or 4.5 hours with ANC. A 10-minute charge provides up to six hours of playback. The earbuds weigh 4.2g each, and the USB Type-C charging case features a vinyl-style design with a 2PM light bar.

Key Specifications

In-ear design with interchangeable ear tips

12.4mm titanium drivers with Bose-tuned audio

Up to 49dB ANC with Transparency mode

Six-mic ENC for clearer calls

LHDC 5.0 codec support

Dual connectivity and Google Fast Pair

Find My Device and in-ear detection

Spatial audio without head tracking

Up to 44h battery without ANC, 34h with ANC

10-minute charge for up to 6h playback

USB Type-C charging case with vinyl-style design

4.2g per earbud, 40g case

Noise Master Buds Price in India

Offered in Onyx, Silver, and Titanium shades, the Noise Master Buds can be bought at Rs. 6,999 in India.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro

The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro adopt a standard in-ear form factor and use an 11mm and 6mm dual-DAC driver arrangement. They rely on a six-microphone AI-driven noise reduction system and support active noise cancellation levels of up to 53dB. The earbuds carry Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, support the LHDC codec, and offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity along with Swift Pair, dual-device pairing, and a low-latency mode rated at up to 45ms. They also feature an IP55-certified build for dust and water protection.

Realme has integrated AI-powered tools such as AI Live Translator, Face to Face Translator, and AI Inquiry through the Gemini voice assistant. Battery endurance is rated at up to 48 hours with the charging case, while LHDC use reduces total playback to 28 hours. A 10-minute quick top-up is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of listening time. Each earbud weighs about 4.89g, and the USB Type-C charging case weighs around 43.4g.

Key Specifications

11mm + 6mm dual-DAC drivers

Six-mic AI noise cancellation

Up to 53dB ANC

Hi-Res Wireless Audio, LHDC support

Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device, Swift Pair

Low-latency mode up to 45ms

AI Live Translator, Face-to-Face Translator

Google Gemini AI Inquiry

IP55 dust and water resistance

Up to 48h playback with case

Up to 28h playback with LHDC

10-minute charge for up to 11h use

USB Type-C charging case

Earbuds: 4.89g each, Case: 43.4g

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Price in India

The price of the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro in India is set at Rs. 5,499, while the headset is sold in Fiery Red, Glory Beige, Metallic Grey, and Racing Green colour options.