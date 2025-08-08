Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to Be Thinner than Galaxy S25 Edge Model Despite Larger Battery, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to Be Thinner than Galaxy S25 Edge Model Despite Larger Battery, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could be 0.3mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge, according to a tipster.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 August 2025 17:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to Be Thinner than Galaxy S25 Edge Model Despite Larger Battery, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 Edge (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could sport a dual rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in May
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is tipped to be even thinner than the company's recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge model. A new leak also reveals the exact thickness of the rumoured phone. Launched on May 13, the Galaxy S25 Edge is advertised as a phone with a sleek design. Moreover, the battery capacity of the rumoured phone has surfaced online again, in line with a recent leak. The Galaxy S26 Edge is said to pack a silicon-carbon battery, which is likely to allow the South Korean tech giant to fit a bigger battery inside an even thinner body.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge's Thin Design, Bigger Battery Could Be Because of Silicon-Carbon Technology

Over on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe claims that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will be 5.5mm thick. If this is true, then the phone will be even thinner than its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The South Korean tech firm's slimmest model in the Galaxy S25 series has a thickness of 5.8mm.

While the same leaker had previously hinted at a thinner Galaxy S26 Edge model, from the same tipster. However, the exact measurements were unknown at the time. The latest leak also gives us an idea of what to expect from the battery on the next generation smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will ship with a 4,200mAh battery, a significant upgrade over this year's Galaxy S Edge-series smartphone, which comes with a 3,900mAh battery, according to the tipster.

However, another leak indicated that the rumoured phone could arive with a 4,400mAh battery. Although it is no match for the Ultra models, it is still a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

Unlike the Galaxy S25 Edge, which comes with a lithium-ion battery, the South Korean tech company could utilise the silicon-carbon technology to pack a bigger battery inside an even thinner body of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge. However, since Samsung has neither confirmed the specifications nor the launch of the Galaxy S Edge-series phone, you should take these claims with a grain of salt.

Earlier reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, another upgrade over the 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on its predecessor.

Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1,440×3,120 pixels resolution, an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 1Hz to 120Hz, along with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge thickness, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Meet the OnePlus Nord 5: Big on Power, Easy on Your Wallet
Infinix GT 30 First Impressions

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to Be Thinner than Galaxy S25 Edge Model Despite Larger Battery, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  2. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  3. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  4. New Realme P Series 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Redmi 15 5G Price, Colour Options Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in Malaysia and Singapore
  6. Panasonic Unveils ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs, New 2025 P-Series Models in India
  7. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
  8. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro Promo Video Reveals Full Design
  9. Infinix GT 30 5G+ With GT Shoulder Triggers Launched in India: See Price
  10. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Could Arrive With This Useful Storage Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Update Adds Google Gemini Support on Phones Running One UI 8
  2. Panasonic ShinobiPro MiniLED TVs Launched in India Alongside New 2025 P-Series Models
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to Be Thinner than Galaxy S25 Edge Model Despite Larger Battery, Tipster Claims
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Specifications Listed on Google Play Console, Could Debut Soon
  5. Meta Reportedly Acquires AI Audio Startup WaveForms Amid Ongoing Talent War
  6. Elon Musk's X Plans to Display Ads on Grok Answers; Grok Imagine Temporarily Goes Free for US Users
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature 256GB of Storage on Base Model Like iPhone 17 Pro Max
  8. Battlefield 6 Open Beta Hits Over 3,30,000 Concurrent Players on Steam With Servers at Full Capacity
  9. Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure
  10. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Watch 4 Designs Revealed via Marketing Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »