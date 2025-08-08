Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is tipped to be even thinner than the company's recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge model. A new leak also reveals the exact thickness of the rumoured phone. Launched on May 13, the Galaxy S25 Edge is advertised as a phone with a sleek design. Moreover, the battery capacity of the rumoured phone has surfaced online again, in line with a recent leak. The Galaxy S26 Edge is said to pack a silicon-carbon battery, which is likely to allow the South Korean tech giant to fit a bigger battery inside an even thinner body.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge's Thin Design, Bigger Battery Could Be Because of Silicon-Carbon Technology

Over on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe claims that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will be 5.5mm thick. If this is true, then the phone will be even thinner than its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The South Korean tech firm's slimmest model in the Galaxy S25 series has a thickness of 5.8mm.

While the same leaker had previously hinted at a thinner Galaxy S26 Edge model, from the same tipster. However, the exact measurements were unknown at the time. The latest leak also gives us an idea of what to expect from the battery on the next generation smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will ship with a 4,200mAh battery, a significant upgrade over this year's Galaxy S Edge-series smartphone, which comes with a 3,900mAh battery, according to the tipster.

However, another leak indicated that the rumoured phone could arive with a 4,400mAh battery. Although it is no match for the Ultra models, it is still a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

Unlike the Galaxy S25 Edge, which comes with a lithium-ion battery, the South Korean tech company could utilise the silicon-carbon technology to pack a bigger battery inside an even thinner body of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge. However, since Samsung has neither confirmed the specifications nor the launch of the Galaxy S Edge-series phone, you should take these claims with a grain of salt.

Earlier reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge will feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, another upgrade over the 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens on its predecessor.

Launched earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1,440×3,120 pixels resolution, an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 1Hz to 120Hz, along with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.