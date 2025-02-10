Technology News
The Waking of a Nation OTT Release Date: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Series Premieres on SonyLIV

The Waking of a Nation is an upcoming SonyLIV series on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, starring Taaruk Raina.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 16:04 IST


Photo Credit: SonyLiv

The Waking of a Nation will release on this date.

Highlights
  • The Waking of a Nation premieres on SonyLIV on March 7
  • Taaruk Raina leads this gripping historical drama on Jallianwala Bagh
  • Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series uncovers hidden truths
A new historical drama is set to release on SonyLIV, shedding light on one of the darkest chapters in India's past. Titled The Waking of a Nation, the upcoming series revolves around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the events leading up to it. The teaser, recently released by the makers, offers a glimpse into the intense storyline, which aims to present not just the massacre itself but also the larger conspiracy surrounding it. Known for their work in Neerja, Aarya, and Dhamaka, the creators have brought together a compelling narrative featuring actor Taaruk Raina in the lead role. The six-episode series is expected to offer an in-depth portrayal of historical events while maintaining a gripping, cinematic feel.

When and Where to Watch 'The Waking of a Nation'

Scheduled for release on March 7, The Waking of a Nation will be available exclusively on SonyLIV. The platform, known for showcasing historically significant series, recently gained acclaim for Freedom at Midnight, a show focused on India's independence movement. This latest addition continues SonyLIV's streak of presenting stories that highlight crucial moments in Indian history.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'The Waking of a Nation'

The teaser opens with General Reginald Dyer ordering his troops to fire on unarmed civilians gathered in Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. It then shifts to Taaruk Raina's character, an Indian lawyer, as he investigates the hidden motives behind the tragedy. The series claims to reveal lesser-known details surrounding the massacre. The caption in the teaser reads, "You know about the massacre, but you don't know about the conspiracy." With intense sequences and a suspense-driven narrative, the series aims to engage audiences while presenting historical facts.

Cast and Crew of 'The Waking of a Nation'

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series features Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta in lead roles. Madhvani, best known for Neerja and Aarya, has crafted a storyline that blends history with a legal drama. The series is acked by an ensemble cast that includes Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh, Alex Reece, and Paul McEwan, etc.

 

Comments

Further reading: The Waking of a Nation, SonyLIV, Jallianwala Bagh, Historical Drama, Taaruk Raina, Ram Madhvani, Indian History

