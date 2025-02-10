Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Ditch Alert Slider in Favour of Apple-Like Action Button

The iconic Alert Slider is also seen on OnePlus phones.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2025 15:32 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Ditch Alert Slider in Favour of Apple-Like Action Button

Oppo’s Find X7 Ultra featured a Alert Slider with a special VIP mode 

Highlights
  • Oppo’s Find X8 Ultra is said to get a 2K flat display
  • It could feature a new telephoto macro camera as well
  • Oppo is also working on a Find X8 Mini
Advertisement

Oppo's Find X8 Ultra is all set to replace the currently available Find X7 Ultra, which we reviewed last year, even though it did not go on sale in India. One of the more unique features that the Find X7 Ultra introduced when launched in early 2024, was a new VIP mode which could be activated using its Alert Slider, a hardware feature borrowed from the OnePlus parts bin. The Alert Slider also made its way to other BBK Electronics flagships like Vivo's X100 Pro, X200 Pro, and the X Fold 3 Pro. Turns out Oppo now has other plans for the Alert Slider, which may see it getting replaced by an iPhone-esque Action Button instead.

According to popular tipster Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), Oppo is planning on launching its most high-end camera flagship sans the Alert Slider. Oppo will reportedly go with an Action Button-like hardware feature that will offer the same functionality. The tipster asserts that unlike Apple's Action Button, which is restricted to specific preset functions, Oppo may allow users to customise this button to their preferences.

Since the button is said to replace the Alert Slider, we can expect its primary function to toggle between silent/ringer/VIP mode profiles. The tipster also mentions the presence of a flat display, unlike the curved edge panels on present and previous models.

It isn't clear whether the switch from the iconic Alert Slider to a button would be a decision welcomed by fans of the brand. Oppo could be doing this for a number of reasons. The OnePlus 13 proved that it is possible to deliver an IP68 and IP69 rating even with a mechanical switch in place. So, it is definitely not down to technical reasons, but more about Oppo distancing itself from sister brands (OnePlus, Vivo) by offering something unique given the phone's premium placement.

Oppo did something similar with its Find X8 Pro by offering a new Quick Button for camera control. However, in our review, we found it fidgety and distracting at best.

It remains unclear as to which markets the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be launched in. As per a recent report, the phone will feature a new telephoto macro camera, which would also make it to the upcoming Oppo Find N5 book-style foldable. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique stand-out design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Excellent performance
  • Very flexible camera system
  • Good for portrait photography
  • Great battery life with fast charging
  • Bad
  • Still new to Generative AI features
  • Several Google integrations missing
Read detailed Oppo Find X7 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3168x1440 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Alert Slider, Oppo Find X8 Ultra Action Button, Action Button
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory

Related Stories

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Ditch Alert Slider in Favour of Apple-Like Action Button
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory
  3. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  4. Oppo Find N5 Will Arrive in China and Global Markets on This Date
  5. Google Messages Might Soon Allow You to Make Video Calls via WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Crime Beat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch High-Stakes Crime Thriller Online?
  3. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Marked Men OTT Release: Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  5. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications and Colourways Announced
  6. The Waking of a Nation OTT Release Date: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Series Premieres on SonyLIV
  7. 69-Million-Year-Old Fossil Bird Skull in Antarctica Sheds Light on Waterfowl Evolution
  8. Outgoing Insomniac Games Boss Says Studio Pitched Resistance 4 to Sony, but Was Turned Down
  9. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Ditch Alert Slider in Favour of Apple-Like Action Button
  10. AMS Data Reveals Charged Particle Variations in Heliosphere Over Solar Cycle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »