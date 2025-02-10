Oppo's Find X8 Ultra is all set to replace the currently available Find X7 Ultra, which we reviewed last year, even though it did not go on sale in India. One of the more unique features that the Find X7 Ultra introduced when launched in early 2024, was a new VIP mode which could be activated using its Alert Slider, a hardware feature borrowed from the OnePlus parts bin. The Alert Slider also made its way to other BBK Electronics flagships like Vivo's X100 Pro, X200 Pro, and the X Fold 3 Pro. Turns out Oppo now has other plans for the Alert Slider, which may see it getting replaced by an iPhone-esque Action Button instead.

According to popular tipster Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), Oppo is planning on launching its most high-end camera flagship sans the Alert Slider. Oppo will reportedly go with an Action Button-like hardware feature that will offer the same functionality. The tipster asserts that unlike Apple's Action Button, which is restricted to specific preset functions, Oppo may allow users to customise this button to their preferences.

Since the button is said to replace the Alert Slider, we can expect its primary function to toggle between silent/ringer/VIP mode profiles. The tipster also mentions the presence of a flat display, unlike the curved edge panels on present and previous models.

It isn't clear whether the switch from the iconic Alert Slider to a button would be a decision welcomed by fans of the brand. Oppo could be doing this for a number of reasons. The OnePlus 13 proved that it is possible to deliver an IP68 and IP69 rating even with a mechanical switch in place. So, it is definitely not down to technical reasons, but more about Oppo distancing itself from sister brands (OnePlus, Vivo) by offering something unique given the phone's premium placement.

Oppo did something similar with its Find X8 Pro by offering a new Quick Button for camera control. However, in our review, we found it fidgety and distracting at best.

It remains unclear as to which markets the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be launched in. As per a recent report, the phone will feature a new telephoto macro camera, which would also make it to the upcoming Oppo Find N5 book-style foldable. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

