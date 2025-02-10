Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory

Nothing says it has employed over 500 employees at its factory in Chennai.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2025 14:24 IST
The successor to the Nothing Phone 2a (pictured) is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a series will be launched on March 4
  • The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a models will be manufactured in India
  • The Nothing Phone 3a is tipped to arrive with a dedicated camera button
Nothing Phone 3a series will be manufactured in India, the company announced on Monday. The Carl Pei-led UK based smartphone firm is set to launch a couple of new midrange handsets in India and global markets in the coming weeks, and they will succeed the Nothing Phone 2a lineup that was introduced last year. According to recent reports, the Nothing Phone 3a series might feature a dedicated button that could allow users to quickly launch the camera button, just like Apple's iPhone 16 series.

Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Made in India

According to the company, the Nothing Phone 3a series will be assembled in India, at its manufacturing plant in Chennai. Nothing says that its facility has over 500 employees, and that women make 95 percent of the firm's workforce. There's no word from the company on whether it will export units produced at the factory to other countries, where the Nothing Phone 3a series will be available.

Meanwhile, Nothing says that it has sold over 7 million units worldwide, and recently crossed the $1 billion milestone in lifetime revenue. It currently has 7,000 retail stores and 300 service centres across the country.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications (Expected)

Thanks to recent reports, we can expect the Nothing Phone 3a series to comprise the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. While not much is known about the Pro model, the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Nothing is also expected to equip the Phone 3a with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. That's one more camera than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 3a. It is also tipped t feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The upcoming Phone 3a is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to go on sale in India via Flipkart and select retail stores, after its launch on March 4.

