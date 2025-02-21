Technology News
The Young Pope Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

The Young Pope, featuring Jude Law, explores power and faith. Now streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Updated: 21 February 2025
The Young Pope Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

The Young Pope is now streaming on Lionsgate Play

Highlights
  • The Young Pope is now streaming on Lionsgate Play
  • Jude Law stars as the enigmatic Pope Pius XIII
  • The show delves into Vatican politics and power struggles
A new wave of drama has arrived with The Young Pope, a series that explores the rise of an unconventional leader within the Catholic Church. The show, originally released in 2016, presents the story of Lenny Belardo, an American who unexpectedly becomes Pope Pius XIII. His ascension marks a turning point, as he quickly establishes a leadership style that is both controversial and unprecedented. The series delves into the internal power struggles of the Vatican, challenging traditions and the expectations surrounding the papacy.

When and Where to Watch The Young Pope

The drama series is now streaming on Lionsgate Play from February 21, 2025. First released in 2016, it originally aired on television before making its way to digital platforms. The show has been made available for streaming, giving audiences a chance to experience its gripping storyline and powerful performances once again.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Young Pope

The official trailer offers a glimpse into the intense atmosphere of the series, portraying the striking persona of Pope Pius XIII. From his unexpected election to his unconventional decisions, the trailer teases a gripping narrative filled with political maneuvering and religious conflicts. The storyline follows Lenny Belardo as he navigates the responsibilities of the papacy while confronting personal demons and adversaries within the Vatican. His radical approach and secretive nature stir tensions, leaving both allies and critics uncertain about his true intentions.

Cast and Crew of The Young Pope

The series features a distinguished cast, with Jude Law in the lead role as Pope Pius XIII. Diane Keaton plays Sister Mary, a key figure in his life, while Silvio Orlando takes on the role of Cardinal Voiello. Other notable cast members include Javier Cámara, Scott Shepherd, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier, Toni Bertorelli, James Cromwell, and Stefano Accorsi. Directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the series blends sharp storytelling with powerful performances to bring the intricate world of Vatican politics to life.

Further reading: The Young Pope, Jude Law, Lionsgate Play, Drama Series, Vatican Politics, TV Shows, Streaming Now
The Young Pope Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
