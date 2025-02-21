Reacher Season 3 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The highly anticipated third season of Reacher has officially arrived, bringing back Alan Ritchson in the lead role. The action-packed series, which follows the story of a former U.S. Army Military Police major who travels across the country dispensing justice, has garnered a strong fan base. Season 3 adapts Persuader, the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series by Lee Child, continuing the tradition of basing each season on a different novel from the franchise. Fans eager to dive into the new season can now catch the latest episodes.

When and Where to Watch 'Reacher' Season 3

Reacher Season 3 premiered on February 20, 2025, on Prime Video. New episodes will be available every Thursday until March 27. As an Amazon Original, the series is exclusively available to Amazon Prime subscribers. Those without a subscription can access a free trial of Amazon Prime, which grants temporary access to the streaming platform's content, including the latest season of Reacher.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Reacher' Season 3

The trailer for Reacher Season 3 teases an intense storyline filled with action, deception, and high-stakes encounters. The season is based on Persuader, a novel that sees Jack Reacher infiltrating an organized crime group to rescue an abducted federal agent. The narrative takes Reacher deep into a world of dangerous adversaries, pushing his combat skills and strategic mind to the limit. Fans can expect gripping confrontations and the character's signature brand of justice as the season unfolds.

Cast and Crew of 'Reacher' Season 3

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, reprising his role as the formidable ex-military officer. The season features a mix of returning and new cast members, including Maria Sten as Frances Neagley. Other key cast members include Serinda Swan and Shaun Sipos. The series is developed by Nick Santora, with Lee Child serving as an executive producer.