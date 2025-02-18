Thudarum OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch it After Theatrical Release

The Malayalam thriller Thudarum, featuring veteran actors Mohanlal and Shobana, is set for a theatrical release in mid-2025. Initially speculated for a Sankranthi release, the film's debut was pushed back. Reports indicate that its digital streaming rights were finalised earlier, securing a deal with JioHotstar. However, the delay in release has sparked speculation regarding the reasons behind it. As per reports the production mentioned that while earlier claims suggested the postponement was due to unsold OTT rights, this was not the case. Instead, the delay stemmed from contractual obligations and strategic timing decisions.

When and Where to Watch Thudarum

Mohanlal and Shobana's thriller Thudarum is reported be available on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. The streaming platform has reportedly secured the rights in early January 2025, even before the movie's scheduled theatrical release. However, reports indicate that the deal was not as lucrative as anticipated for a Mohanlal-starrer, potentially influencing the delay in its release. The movie's digital debut might depend on its box office performance, but it is expected to arrive on the platform within a few weeks after its theatre run concludes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thudarum

While an official trailer for Thudarum has yet to be released, expectations are high. The film is a thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy and written by K. R. Sunil. It is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. The storyline remains undisclosed, but with Mohanlal and Shobana at the helm, anticipation is building. The duo, who have shared screen space in several successful films, will be seen in an intense narrative that promises gripping moments.

Cast and Crew of Thudarum

The movie features Mohanlal and Shobana in lead roles, reuniting for a suspenseful thriller. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the screenplay is penned by K. R. Sunil, while M. Renjith is backing the project under Rejaputhra Visual Media.