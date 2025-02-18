Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Offers Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 949 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Reliance Jio Offers Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 949 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Jio's prepaid recharge plan also offers access to select other services, such as JioCloud and JioTV.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2025 17:15 IST
Reliance Jio Offers Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 949 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Photo Credit: JioStar

JioHotstar will feature content in 10 Indian languages across a wide range of genres

Highlights
  • Jio's Rs. 949 recharge plan includes 90 days of ad-supported JioHotstar
  • It offers streaming on one mobile device at 720p resolution
  • The plan has 84-day validity, unlimited calls, and 2GB/day of 5G data
Advertisement

Reliance Jio now offers complimentary access to JioHotstar with one of its prepaid recharge plans. The new streaming platform was created by bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar and was launched by the company last week. It combines the content library of the two over-the-top (OTT) platforms, in addition to hosting content from various international studios and streaming platforms. While users can subscribe to monthly and annual plans to watch content, Jio subscribers can now gain complimentary access by opting for a specific prepaid recharge plan.

JioHotstar Subscription With Prepaid Recharge

The Rs. 949 prepaid recharge plan on Reliance Jio now offers an ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days. The plan has a validity of 84 days and offers benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of high speed 5G data per day. After exhausting the daily data allowance, the download speed is lowered to 64kbps.

In addition to JioHotstar, the prepaid recharge plan also provides access to select other Jio apps such as JioCloud and JioTV. JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs. 149 per month. It offers content streaming on one mobile device in 720p resolution. The top-end JioHotstar Premium plan is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Reliance Jio claims JioStar features roughly 300,000 hours of content as well as live sports coverage. It will feature content in 10 Indian languages across a wide range of genres and content formats. Viewers will be able to watch movies, shows, anime, documentaries, and live sporting events on the streaming platform.

Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will automatically be transitioned to the new platform. The company says these users will be able to set up their JioHotstar subscriptions when logging in for the first time. New subscribers can browse through the platform's new plans starting at Rs. 149.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioHotstar, JioHotstar Plans, JioHotstar Mobile Plan, jio prepaid offers, Jio prepaid plans
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Hint at Imminent Global Launch
Tether Inks MoU With Republic of Guinea to Boost Blockchain Adoption

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Offers Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 949 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  3. Here's Your First Look at the Nothing Phone 3a Series' Rear Camera
  4. iPhone SE 4 Could Have Slower 5G Speeds Due to This Crucial Component
  5. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Hint at Imminent Launch
  7. iQOO Neo 10R Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
  8. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a 2.3% Chance of Hitting Earth in 2032, Says NASA
  9. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  10. Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Will Launch in China on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Sail Satellites Could Enhance Space Weather Forecasting and Alerts
  2. New Study Suggests Intelligent Life May Be More Common Than Thought
  3. Massive Continent-Sized Blobs Deep in Earth’s Mantle May Be Over a Billion Years Old
  4. ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027
  5. Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars, Expanding Habitability Timeline
  6. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss ‘Stranded’ Claims, Set for Return in March
  7. Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025
  8. Frontier Supercomputer Simulates Universe with Unmatched Complexity
  9. Thudarum OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch it After Theatrical Release
  10. Dupahiya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane Starrer Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »