Reliance Jio now offers complimentary access to JioHotstar with one of its prepaid recharge plans. The new streaming platform was created by bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar and was launched by the company last week. It combines the content library of the two over-the-top (OTT) platforms, in addition to hosting content from various international studios and streaming platforms. While users can subscribe to monthly and annual plans to watch content, Jio subscribers can now gain complimentary access by opting for a specific prepaid recharge plan.

JioHotstar Subscription With Prepaid Recharge

The Rs. 949 prepaid recharge plan on Reliance Jio now offers an ad-supported subscription to JioHotstar for a period of 90 days. The plan has a validity of 84 days and offers benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of high speed 5G data per day. After exhausting the daily data allowance, the download speed is lowered to 64kbps.

In addition to JioHotstar, the prepaid recharge plan also provides access to select other Jio apps such as JioCloud and JioTV. JioHotstar's ad-supported plan starts at Rs. 149 per month. It offers content streaming on one mobile device in 720p resolution. The top-end JioHotstar Premium plan is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Reliance Jio claims JioStar features roughly 300,000 hours of content as well as live sports coverage. It will feature content in 10 Indian languages across a wide range of genres and content formats. Viewers will be able to watch movies, shows, anime, documentaries, and live sporting events on the streaming platform.

Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will automatically be transitioned to the new platform. The company says these users will be able to set up their JioHotstar subscriptions when logging in for the first time. New subscribers can browse through the platform's new plans starting at Rs. 149.