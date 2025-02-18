Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch in India on March 4 and the upcoming lineup is expected to include a Phone 3a model as well as a Phone 3a Pro variant. Ahead of the launch event, the brand has been teasing the arrival of the smartphones via its social media accounts. Most recently, Nothing released a new image on Tuesday offering hints at the rear camera module of the Nothing Phone 3a series. The upcoming handsets are confirmed to arrive with Snapdragon chipsets.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Design

The UK brand posted an image of the rear camera design of the Nothing Phone 3a series on X (formerly Twitter). The image includes three camera sensors and an LED flash but indicates that the handsets will feature a telephoto camera. There's no mention of whether this is the rear camera module of the Nothing Phone 3a, or the Phone 3a Pro model.

See more. Capture more. Every detail crystal clear. pic.twitter.com/Iqxz6hnxto — Nothing (@nothing) February 18, 2025

The periscope telephoto camera will enable Nothing Phone 3a series owners to capture shots from far away. The latest lineup will be the first handset from the brand to switch to dedicated sensors for optical zoom. The company's existing models are equipped with wide and ultrawide rear cameras.

As per previous leaks, both the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro will feature triple rear camera setups, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Phone 3a Pro is tipped to get a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 telephoto secondary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), up to 3x optical zoom, and up to 60x hybrid zoom support. The standard Phone 3a is said to boast a telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. The handsets will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset, and could pack 5,000mAh batteries.

Nothing Phone 3a series launch is slated to take place on March 4 in global markets, including India. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The handsets will be produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai.