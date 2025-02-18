Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3a Series Rear Camera Module Revealed in New Teaser

Nothing Phone 3a series teaser shows a triple rear camera setup, which is expected to include a telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2025 18:53 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Series Rear Camera Module Revealed in New Teaser

Previous Nothing smartphones have wide and ultrawide rear cameras

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a series will be unveiled on March 4
  • The Nothing Phone 3a is said to feature a telephoto camera with 2x zoom
  • The handsets are tipped to pack 5,000mAh batteries
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch in India on March 4 and the upcoming lineup is expected to include a Phone 3a model as well as a Phone 3a Pro variant. Ahead of the launch event, the brand has been teasing the arrival of the smartphones via its social media accounts. Most recently, Nothing released a new image on Tuesday offering hints at the rear camera module of the Nothing Phone 3a series. The upcoming handsets are confirmed to arrive with Snapdragon chipsets.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Design

The UK brand posted an image of the rear camera design of the Nothing Phone 3a series on X (formerly Twitter). The image includes three camera sensors and an LED flash but indicates that the handsets will feature a telephoto camera. There's no mention of whether this is the rear camera module of the Nothing Phone 3a, or the Phone 3a Pro model.

The periscope telephoto camera will enable Nothing Phone 3a series owners to capture shots from far away. The latest lineup will be the first handset from the brand to switch to dedicated sensors for optical zoom. The company's existing models are equipped with wide and ultrawide rear cameras.

As per previous leaks, both the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro will feature triple rear camera setups, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Phone 3a Pro is tipped to get a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 telephoto secondary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), up to 3x optical zoom, and up to 60x hybrid zoom support. The standard Phone 3a is said to boast a telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. The handsets will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset, and could pack 5,000mAh batteries. 

Nothing Phone 3a series launch is slated to take place on March 4 in global markets, including India. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The handsets will be produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Reliance Jio Offers Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 949 Prepaid Recharge Plan
X Premium+ Subscription Price Reportedly Hiked Hours After Grok 3 AI Model Launch

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Series Rear Camera Module Revealed in New Teaser
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTele OS Smart TV Operating System Launched With These Features
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features Including Camera Details Leaked
  3. Here's Your First Look at the Nothing Phone 3a Series' Rear Camera
  4. iPhone SE 4 Could Have Slower 5G Speeds Due to This Crucial Component
  5. Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3x With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Regional Support Pages Hint at Imminent Launch
  7. iQOO Neo 10R Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
  8. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a 2.3% Chance of Hitting Earth in 2032, Says NASA
  9. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss 'Stranded' Claims
  10. Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7x Will Launch in China on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Sail Satellites Could Enhance Space Weather Forecasting and Alerts
  2. New Study Suggests Intelligent Life May Be More Common Than Thought
  3. Massive Continent-Sized Blobs Deep in Earth’s Mantle May Be Over a Billion Years Old
  4. ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027
  5. Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Liquid Water on Mars, Expanding Habitability Timeline
  6. NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Dismiss ‘Stranded’ Claims, Set for Return in March
  7. Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Set for Historic Moon Landing on March 2, 2025
  8. Frontier Supercomputer Simulates Universe with Unmatched Complexity
  9. Thudarum OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch it After Theatrical Release
  10. Dupahiya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane Starrer Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »