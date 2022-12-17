Technology News
Top Gun: Maverick India Premier: Tom Cruise-Starrer to Release on Prime Video on December 26

Top Gun: Maverick will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI |  Updated: 17 December 2022 18:23 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Amazon Prime Video

Top Gun: Maverick was first released in cinemas on May 27 this year

Highlights
  • Top Gun: Maverick is touted as the highest-grossing film of 2022
  • It is directed by Joseph Kosinski
  • The film was earlier available to purchase or rent online on Prime Video

Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from December 26. The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to Cruise's 1986 classic hit Top Gun, will be available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform.

Prime Video shared the release date for Top Gun: Maverick announcement on its official Twitter page Friday.

"All set to take-off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before. #TopGunMaverickOnPrime, Dec 26," the streamer said in the tweet.

The action spectacle is set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott-directed Top Gun and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission.

The follow-up features Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell along with Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is touted as the highest-grossing film of 2022, grossing reported earnings of $1.488 billion (roughly Rs. 12,500 crore) worldwide. In terms of box-office collections, it was reported to be the 12th biggest movie of all times. It also received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award for best motion picture — drama and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for best picture.

The film was previously available to purchase or rent online on Amazon's Prime Video. Top Gun: Maverick first released in cinemas on May 27 this year.

Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director
    Joseph Kosinski
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
Further reading: Top Gun Maverick, Tom Cruise, Top Gun Maverick ott, Top Gun Maverick ott movie ott release date, Top Gun Maverick prime video, amazon prime video
