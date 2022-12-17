Technology News
Tecno Phantom X2 5G India Launch Confirmed; Pre-Bookings to Start on January 2

Tecno Phantom X2 is priced at SAR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 59,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 17 December 2022 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Tecno Phantom X2 5G debuted in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colour variants

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom X2 5G runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12
  • It features a 5,160mAh battery
  • Tecno Phantom X2 5G has triple rear cameras

Tecno Phantom X2 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. Pre-booking for the smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC will begin on January 2 via Amazon, while it is slated to go on sale starting January 9. The Tecno Phantom X2 was unveiled in UAE a few days ago alongside Phantom X2 Pro. The Tecno Phantom X2 features a 120Hz refresh rate display and has a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Tecno Phantom X2 is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The Chinese smartphone brand, on Monday, shared a teaser about the forthcoming India launch of the Tecno Phantom X2 5G on Twitter. The pre-booking for the smartphone will start on January 2 via Amazon and it will go on sale from January 9. However, the exact launch date and India price details of the Tecno Phantom X2 5G are not revealed yet.

Separately, Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the Tecno Phantom X2 in India. The 5G smartphone was launched in Saudi Arabia earlier this month with a price tag of SAR 2699 (roughly Rs. 59,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colour options.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G specifications

The specifications of Tecno Phantom X2 5G are already confirmed from the global launch. It runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

For optics, Tecno Phantom X2 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel shooter. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 12
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
HTC to Unveil New Mixed Reality Headset at CES 2023, May Take on Meta Quest: Report
Top Gun: Maverick India Premier: Tom Cruise-Starrer to Release on Prime Video on December 26
