Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price Reportedly Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G were listed with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and Knox 3.1 protection, as per the report.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 March 2024 11:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price Reportedly Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G is set to launch on March 11

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • Both models come with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance
  • The Galaxy A35 5G carries a 13-megapixel front camera sensor
Samsung recently announced the launch of new Galaxy A-series models in India. The teaser confirmed that the phones will be unveiled on March 11 but did not confirm the models expected to launch. Later in social media posts, the company revealed the monikers - Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. These upcoming smartphones are said to succeed the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, respectively. Ahead of their launch, the purported handsets were leaked via an online retail store along with their RAM, storage and colour options as well as their prices.

A GSMArena report spotted the Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy A35 5G on the German retail site Otto. At the time of writing this, the listings were no longer live on the website. However, the retailer reportedly leaked the price of the upcoming handsets as well as their RAM and storage configurations and colourways.

The report noted that the 8GB + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G was listed at EUR 480 (roughly Rs. 39,700), while the 8GB + 256GB option was listed at EUR 530 (roughly Rs. 43,800). The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, on the other hand, was reportedly listed in two configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, priced at EUR 380 (roughly Rs. 31,400) and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 37,200). Both models were also reportedly listed in Ice Blue, Lemon, Lilac, and Navy Blue colour options.

Both Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G sport 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, according to the report. The Galaxy A55 5G was reportedly listed with an in-house Exynos 1480 SoC, while the latter is said to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. These phones also ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and Knox 3.1 protection, as per the report.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy A55 5G is reportedly equipped with a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Meanwhile, the report claims that the Galaxy A35 5G carries a 1/1.96-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro shooter at the back. For front camera, the report adds, the Galaxy A55 5G holds a 32-megapixel sensor, while the Galaxy A35 5G has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The report adds that the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G models are backed by 5,000mAh batteries and have aluminium bodies with IP67 ratings for dust and splash resistance. In the listed images, they seem to be equipped with the key island bump on the right edge which holds the volume rocker and the power button. The phones also reportedly support dual-SIM and eSIM connectivity and come with a hybrid SIM tray. They also support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity, the report claims.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
