Tron: Ares Out on OTT: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Tron: Ares is an American Sci-Fi Action film that is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film has been directed by Joachim Ronning.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2026 16:06 IST
Tron: Ares Out on OTT: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Tron: Ares has landed on the OTT and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Highlights
  • Tron: Ares is an American Sci-Fi Action Film
  • It has been directed by Joachim Ronning
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Directed by Joachim Ronning, Tron: Ares is an American sci-fi action film that is now available to stream on digital screens. The film is packed with intense adventure and revolves around an Artificial Intelligence programme that sends its AI soldier into the real world, only to infiltrate a rival programme. However, things take a turn when he begins to show empathy over orders and is confronted by clashes and more. Significantly, this mission soon turns intense with allies and battles across the digital worlds.

When and Where to Watch Tron: Ares

This film has landed on the OTT and is currently streaming on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tron: Ares

The film follows the rivalry between ENCOM and Dilinger Systems, where they both are trying to construct a physically real digital program; however, they last no more than 29 minutes in the real world. That's when Julian Dilinger (Played by Evan Peters) develops an AI-Soldier named Ares (Played by Jared Leto), who embarks on a mission to infiltrate the ENCOM and steal the Permanency code.

But things turn upside down when Ares develops a keen interest in humanity and becomes empathetic, shocking Julian. As he is sent on the mission, he is confronted by Eve, allies, and another dangerous program named Athena. Ares defeats Athena and, in return, chooses his own path. The film's climax will open the doors to future adventures.

Cast and Crew of Tron: Ares

Written by Steven Lisberger, Bonnie MacBird, and David DiGilio, the film stars Jared Leto in the lead role. Other prominent stars include Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jeff Bridges, and more. Nine Inch Nails has delivered the music, while Tyler Nelson is the Editor.

Reception of Tron: Ares

The film was released in the theatres on October 10th, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.2/10.

 


