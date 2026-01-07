Lenovo announced the expansion of its consumer-grade laptops and PCs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 on Wednesday. The company introduced refreshed Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition and Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chipsets. The IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad 2-in-1 Series models have also been updated with either Intel Panther Lake CPUs or Snapdragon X2 Plus processors, depending on the variant. Alongside, the company also introduced Yoga AIO i Aura Edition, Yoga Mini i, and an updated IdeaPad Slim series.

Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition and Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition Features, Price

The refreshed Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition and Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition sport 16-inch and 14-inch displays, respectively. The laptops have a PureSight Pro Tandem OLED screen with up to 3.2K resolution, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of Adobe RGB, P3, and sRGB colour spaces. They are equipped with six speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition and Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition models are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs. They have an AI-driven Power Engine, which is claimed to automatically shift between different power modes, depending on the requirement.

Lenovo says the refreshed laptops feature a ForcePad that can also function as a drawing surface, along with support for stylus input. For connectivity, the new Yoga Pro models have full-speed USB-A and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition price is expected to start at around $1,899.99 (roughly Rs. 1.7 lakh), while the Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition will cost $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1.62 lakh). Both models will be available beginning Q2 2026.

The Yoga 7a 2-in-1, meanwhile, is available in 14- and 16-inch sizes with a 360-degree hinge and new Canvas mode for sketching and note-taking, using the included Yoga Pen Gen 2. The 2-in-1 laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors.

Yoga Slim Series Features, Price

Lenovo also expanded its Yoga Slim series with the Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition (14-inch) and the Yoga Slim 7x (14-inch). Both laptops sport high-brightness pOLED displays and Copilot+ PC capabilities. The Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors featuring built-in Intel Arc GPU, while the Slim 7x model is offered with either Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus chipsets.

Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition is estimated to start at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,35,000). The Yoga Slim 7x price will begin at $949.99 (roughly Rs. 85,000). Both laptops will be available beginning Q2 2026.

Rounding up the Yoga Slim series in the Yoga Slim 7a, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processor. It features a 14-inch screen with an optional 2.8K PureSight Pro OLED panel. The laptop will be offered in select markets, with pricing depending on the region.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad 2-in-1 Series Features, Price

At CES, Lenovo also refreshed its IdeaPad lineup with the IdeaPad Pro 5i. It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 CPUs and optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs. It sports a 16-inch 2.8K OLED screen and supports Rapid Charge for faster charging. The laptop's price will begin at $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh), with availability in Q2 2026.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The IdeaPad 5a and IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 models, meanwhile, are powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and Snapdragon X2 Plus platforms. The new 2-in-1 laptops sport 15-inch and 14-inch WUXGA OLED screens, respectively, along with support for Lenovo Pen Gen 2.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5a 2-in-1 is expected to be priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 72,000) from Q2 2026. As per the brand, the IdePad 5x 2-in-1 will only be offered in select markets, with pricing depending on the region.

Lenovo Yoga AIO I Aura Edition and Yoga Mini I Features, Price

Beyond laptops, Lenovo also introduced the Yoga AIO I Aura Edition. It is an all-in-one desktop Copilot+ PC, featuring a 32-inch 4K OLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, up to Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processor. The AIO PC comes with Adaptive Lighting that is claimed to sync with video content or notify users of messages. It has built-in Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby Atmos. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel Face ID webcam with an electronic shutter, Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Yoga AIO I Aura Edition

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Pricing for the Yoga AIO I Aura Edition is estimated at $2,399.99 (roughly Rs. 2.17 lakh) with availability from Q2 2026.

The Yoga Mini I is a compact PC, powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processor. Despite its 600g chassis, it is claimed to support up to four high-resolution displays, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and AI-assisted productivity features such as real-time speech transcription and smart notifications. Its price starts at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 63,000) and will be available beginning in June.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus Price, Features

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus is introduced as an affordable notebook, powered by an Intel Core i3 processor. It is offered in both consumer and education models, featuring a 15-inch 2K IPS screen and audio tuned by Waves. The laptop has a larger touchpad, a fingerprint reader for biometric security, and a 5-megapixel webcam with a privacy shutter. The company claims it is tested to MIL-STD-810H durability standards and offers up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Chromebook Plus price will start at $469.99 (roughly Rs. 42,000), with availability expected starting Q2 2026.

Lenovo's Latest Accessories

The Chinese tech firm also unveiled the Lenovo Headphones Yoga PC Edition, designed to complement both the Yoga Pro 9i and the Yoga Pro 27 monitor. It is claimed to offer high-quality audio output by enabling only the essential noise-cancelling circuitry and disabling additional sound processing when used in wired mode. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.3 and audio tuned by Bose.

Lenovo Headphones Yoga PC Edition

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Headphones Yoga PC Edition is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000) with expected availability from June 2026.

Meanwhile, the new Lenovo 900 Wireless Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse are priced at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 11,700) and $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500), respectively. The Lenovo Multi-port USB-C 100W GaN Charger and Lenovo Combo 2-in-1 Power Bank are estimated to start at $74.99 (roughly Rs. 6,700) and $149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,500), respectively.