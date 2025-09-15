War 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is certainly one of the most anticipated action movies to release on OTT. It stars Hrithik Roshan, NT Rama Rao Jr., and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Kabir, a secret agent who infiltrates a criminal syndicate but is accused of being a traitor to the nation. His junior, Vikram (Jr. NTR), is on a mission to hunt him down, while having a personal history with him. The movie explores themes of action, patriotism, and romance.

When and Where to Watch War 2

War 2 is reported to premiere somewhere between September 25, 2025 to October 9, 2025. The movie is reported to be available on Netflix. That said, there is no official confirmation about the same, so we might have to wait for the official confirmation to know the exact War 2 OTT release date.

Official Trailer and Plot of War 2

War 2 follows a secret agent named Kabir Dhaliwal (Played by Hrithik Roshan), who infiltrates an international criminal syndicate called Kali Cartel. However, he gets accused of betraying the nation, and his junior named Vikram (played by Jr. NTR) is asked to track him down. With Kabir on a secret mission to protect his nation from the attack, he will have to face challenges. On the other hand, Vikram holds a personal history with Kabir. What would it be like? While navigating the dangerous play, Kabir will explore the past with Kavya (Kiara Advani).

Cast and Crew of War 2

Written by Aditya Chopra, this movie stars the very talented Hrithik Roshan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and more. The music has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

Reception of War 2

The movie landed on August 14, 2025, in the theatres, where it received a decent response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.9/10.