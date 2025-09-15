Technology News
English Edition

War 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

War 2 is an Ayan Mukerji directorial that stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR., and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 September 2025 16:48 IST
War 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Youtube

War 2 OTT release expected soon. Here’s what you need to know about its streaming timeline.

Highlights
  • War 2 is a Bollywood action-thriller movie
  • It stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles
  • Streaming expected soon, only on Netflix
Advertisement

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is certainly one of the most anticipated action movies to release on OTT. It stars Hrithik Roshan, NT Rama Rao Jr., and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Kabir, a secret agent who infiltrates a criminal syndicate but is accused of being a traitor to the nation. His junior, Vikram (Jr. NTR), is on a mission to hunt him down, while having a personal history with him. The movie explores themes of action, patriotism, and romance.

When and Where to Watch War 2

War 2 is reported to premiere somewhere between September 25, 2025 to October 9, 2025. The movie is reported to be available on Netflix. That said, there is no official confirmation about the same, so we might have to wait for the official confirmation to know the exact War 2 OTT release date. 

Official Trailer and Plot of War 2

War 2 follows a secret agent named Kabir Dhaliwal (Played by Hrithik Roshan), who infiltrates an international criminal syndicate called Kali Cartel. However, he gets accused of betraying the nation, and his junior named Vikram (played by Jr. NTR) is asked to track him down. With Kabir on a secret mission to protect his nation from the attack, he will have to face challenges. On the other hand, Vikram holds a personal history with Kabir. What would it be like? While navigating the dangerous play, Kabir will explore the past with Kavya (Kiara Advani).

Cast and Crew of War 2

Written by Aditya Chopra, this movie stars the very talented Hrithik Roshan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and more. The music has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty.

Reception of War 2

The movie landed on August 14, 2025, in the theatres, where it received a decent response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.9/10.

 

War 2

War 2

  • Release Date 14 August 2025
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, John Abraham
  • Director
    Ayan Mukerji
  • Producer
    Aditya Chopra
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: War 2 OTT Release Date, War 2, war 2  film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year
MeitY Proposes 20-Year Tax Holiday for Data Centres to Boost Investment: Report
War 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F31 Series Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Features
  2. Nothing Announces Offers on Phones, Wearables During Flipkart Sale
  3. iOS 26 Update for iPhone Releases Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun Could Spark Solar Storms Worldwide
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Leaked; Company Reveals Display Details
  9. These Realme Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. Realme P3 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Treasure Hunters Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  2. London Stock Exchange Completes First Blockchain-Powered Fundraising via DMI Platform
  3. Zepto Fastest Sale Ever: Apple AirPods 4 Price Drops to Rs 9,999; Check Top Deals on Electronics, Accessories
  4. War 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. MeitY Proposes 20-Year Tax Holiday for Data Centres to Boost Investment: Report
  6. Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Hints at Design; Confirmed to Feature 2K Samsung AMOLED Display
  9. Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  10. [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones With Dynamic EQ
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »