Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will open for all shoppers on September 23.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 19:22 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: The sale offers up to 45 percent discount on laptops

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live in India for Prime users
  • Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI options during the sale
  • SBI cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started in India on Monday, but the sale is currently available to Prime subscribers, while other shoppers will have to wait until midnight on Tuesday. The annual discount sale hosted by the US-based e-commerce company offers up to 45 percent discount on laptops. Various laptops from brands like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Samsung are listed at discounted prices. Besides direct discounts, Amazon is offering several additional benefits to further reduce the effective price of products during the sale. Buyers can use coupon discounts, exchange offers, and bank deals to save extra.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Bank Card Offers, Discounts and More

Laptops with touchscreens, the latest Intel and AMD processors, and support for on-device AI features are available at discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Shoppers looking for models under Rs. 50,000 will find plenty of choices across brands, making it a good time to upgrade or buy a new laptop.

For instance, HP 15, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor, is currently listed for Rs. 40,240, significantly down from the actual price of Rs. 53,267. Similarly, Acer's Aspire Lite Ryzen 3 can be purchased for Rs. 30,490, instead of Rs. 44,783.

Besides the regular festival discount, the e-commerce giant has teamed up with SBI Cards to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its cardholders. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI options. Further, shoppers can use coupon-based offers and Amazon Pay-based discounts. There are exchange offers and the final value will be decided depending on the device's condition and model. Shoppers with ICICI Bank cards can receive up to five percent discount. The sale will open for all customers on September 23.

Here are some of the best laptop deals you can avail in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Offers on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 7430U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Rs. 53,267 Rs. 40240 Buy Now
Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 13th Gen Rs. 68,000 Rs. 33,490 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Rs. 43,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 7-7730U Rs. 65,449 Rs. 43,490 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite Ryzen 3 Rs. 44,783 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Rs. 92,340 Rs. 49,240 Buy Now
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Comment
