Technology News
English Edition

Before Watching Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Here’s Where to Catch Up on the First 4 Seasons

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is an anime movie that follows the epic battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the Lord of the Demons.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 September 2025 17:00 IST
Before Watching Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Here’s Where to Catch Up on the First 4 Seasons

Photo Credit: Ufotable

Embark on a quest to witness the epic battle between Demon Slayers and Muzan. Now showing in theatres

Highlights
  • Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is an anime movie
  • It follows the battle of Corps and the Lord of the demons
  • Running now in theatres
Advertisement

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie has finally landed in your nearest theatres. For those who are unaware of this, Demon Slayer has gained immense popularity in the past few years. This anime series has received an outstanding response from the viewers, and it has finally been released as a movie. Written by Koyoharu Gotouge and Hikaru Kondo, this movie will follow Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Hashira face the demons to embark on a quest to fight the battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

When and Where to Watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and the First Four Seasons

This movie has landed in the theatres recently, on Sept 12th, 2025. The OTT release date will be announced post its theatrical run. If you are planning to watch the movie, you should first watch the first four seasons that build up to the movie. These can currently be streamed online on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Official Trailer and Plot of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie revolves around the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira, who are set to enter into a battle with the King of Demons, Muzan Kibutsuji. With Muzan suspecting the possible attack, he traps the corps in a dimension where they are confronted with powerful upper-rank demons. The movie also witnesses Tanjiro's evolving powers and new abilities to fight the battle fiercely.

Cast and Crew of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

The movie has been written by Koyoharu Gotouge and Hikaru Konda, while the direction has been done by Hikaru Kondo and Haruo Sotozaki. The film stars the voices of Zach Aguilar, Johny Yong Bosch, Griffin Burns, Kenji Hamada, Natsuki Hanae, and more. The music composers of the movie are Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

Reception of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

The movie has recently hit the theatres on Sept 12th, 2025, and it is a treat for anime lovers. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.7/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTT Release, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Two Men OTT Release: All You Need to Know About the Malayalam-Language Thriller Starring Irshad Ali

Related Stories

Before Watching Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Here’s Where to Catch Up on the First 4 Seasons
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Madras Mystery OTT Release: Know All About This Nazriya Nazim Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun Could Spark Solar Storms Worldwide This Weekend
  2. Before Watching Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Here’s Where to Catch Up on the First 4 Seasons
  3. Two Men OTT Release: All You Need to Know About the Malayalam-Language Thriller Starring Irshad Ali
  4. Black Rabbit OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Jason Bateman, Jude Law Crime Thriller
  5. Busy Weekend for ISS as Progress 93 Docks and Cygnus XL Prepares for Launch
  6. NASA’s X-59 Quiet Supersonic Jet Prepares for First Flight, to Fly Without the Sonic Boom
  7. The Bad Guys 2 OTT Release: Know All About This Animated Comedy Movie
  8. The Rip OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Thriller
  9. Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata Animated Series Is Coming to This OTT Platform Very Soon
  10. Astronomers Predict 90 Percent Chance of Spotting an Exploding Black Hole in Next Decade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »