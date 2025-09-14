Before Watching Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Here’s Where to Catch Up on the First 4 Seasons

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie has finally landed in your nearest theatres. For those who are unaware of this, Demon Slayer has gained immense popularity in the past few years. This anime series has received an outstanding response from the viewers, and it has finally been released as a movie. Written by Koyoharu Gotouge and Hikaru Kondo, this movie will follow Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Hashira face the demons to embark on a quest to fight the battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

When and Where to Watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and the First Four Seasons

This movie has landed in the theatres recently, on Sept 12th, 2025. The OTT release date will be announced post its theatrical run. If you are planning to watch the movie, you should first watch the first four seasons that build up to the movie. These can currently be streamed online on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Official Trailer and Plot of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie revolves around the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira, who are set to enter into a battle with the King of Demons, Muzan Kibutsuji. With Muzan suspecting the possible attack, he traps the corps in a dimension where they are confronted with powerful upper-rank demons. The movie also witnesses Tanjiro's evolving powers and new abilities to fight the battle fiercely.

Cast and Crew of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

The movie has been written by Koyoharu Gotouge and Hikaru Konda, while the direction has been done by Hikaru Kondo and Haruo Sotozaki. The film stars the voices of Zach Aguilar, Johny Yong Bosch, Griffin Burns, Kenji Hamada, Natsuki Hanae, and more. The music composers of the movie are Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

Reception of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

The movie has recently hit the theatres on Sept 12th, 2025, and it is a treat for anime lovers. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.7/10.