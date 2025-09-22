Nothing Ear Open were launched in September 2024 as the first open-style truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset by the company. The TWS headset is finally available for purchase in the country, a year after their global debut. It sports the brand's signature see-through design and each earphone is equipped with a 14.2mm dynamic driver. For clearer calls, the headset features Nothing's AI-based Clear Voice technology. On the battery front, it is said to provide up to 30 hours of total listening time on a full charge, including the charging case.

Nothing Ear Open Price in India, Availability

Nothing Ear Open is currently available on Flipkart, where its price is set at Rs. 9,999 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale. The company said in a community post that this is a "special price", which means its price could change when the sale event ends. It is sold in a single White colourway.

When it was launched, the TWS headset was priced at Rs. 17,999, but it seems that the company never made it available in the country.

Nothing Ear Open Specifications, Features

The Nothing Ear Open earbuds continue the brand's signature design language, with partially transparent elements on the stem. It features an open-ear design with a curved band that hooks securely around the back of the wearer's ear. Each earphone houses a 14.2mm dynamic driver, delivering balanced audio performance. Notably, the headset supports integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.

The Ear Open supports pinch controls as well as Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair. Users can customise controls and EQ settings via the Nothing X app on a connected smartphone. The headset offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are compatible with AAC and SBC codecs, and they offer multipoint support.

While it lacks active noise cancellation (ANC), the Nothing Ear Open uses AI-powered Clear Voice technology to improve call clarity, with a latency of less than 120ms. The earphones also have an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splash ingress.

Each Nothing Ear Open earphone contains a 64mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 635mAh cell, that can be charged via a USB Type-C port. On a single charge, the earbuds are claimed to deliver up to eight hours of music playback and six hours of voice calls, with the case extending total listening time up to 30 hours and talk time up to 24 hours. A quick 10-minute charge is said to provide two hours of continuous playback. The earbuds weigh 8.1g each, and the case weighs 63.8g.

