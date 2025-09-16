One of the most anticipated seasons of The Trial is soon landing on your digital screens. Directed by Umesh Bist, The Trial is a legal drama that stars Kajol in the lead role. This season, Kajol will take over as Noyonika SenGupta to face more complex cases this time. Also, her husband's scandal from the previous season will keep challenging her identity while dealing with her professional world. This season will explore themes of redemption, power, and everything that will be kept at stake.

When and Where to Watch The Trial Season 2

This legal drama will land on the digital screens from September 19, 2025, only on JioHotstar.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Trial Season 2

This Season, Noyonika (Kajol) will face new complex cases that will not only challenge her identity but also bring her past into her legal profession. From being a hesitant and immature lawyer to transforming herself into a bolder one, this season, Noyonika will have to save her profession and her legal firm from being demolished. Everything will be kept at stake, including, her position. The power struggle will witness the blend of personal struggle and blurred lines of justice.

Cast and Crew of The Trial Season 2

Kajol returns as Noyonika SenGupta, accompanied by Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey, Kubbra Sait, and more. The music composer of the show is Sangeet-Siddharth, while Kuldeep Mamania has handled the cinematography.

Reception of The Trial Season 2

The Trial Season 2 is yet to be released. However, the makers are positive about the response. The overall IMDb rating of the series is 5.5/10.