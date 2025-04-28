Technology News
Untold: The Liver King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch The Raw Story Behind Brian Johnson's Wild Rise Online?

Witness this untold story of Brian Johnson, known as the Liver King, streaming from May 13, 2025, on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 April 2025 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Brian Johnson, famously known as the Liver King, tells his unfiltered story in Untold: The Liver King

  Untold: The Liver King will be available to stream on Netflix starting
  The docuseries dives into Brian Johnson's controversial raw meat diet
  Directed by Joe Pearlman, this film uncovers the Liver King's fame
Liver King, Brian Johnson's docuseries, shows his lifestyle inspired by his ancestors, where he eats a diet filled with raw meat. He even claims that he stays fit without taking any steroids. He's built his lifestyle around intense workouts and the belief that true health comes from living like our ancestors. Directed by Joe Pearlman, Untold: The Liver King captures some truly eye-opening moments that pull you into Johnson's unusual world. The questions arose as he gained fame; this documentary delved into the doubts and put forward the truth.

When and Where to Watch Untold: The Liver King

This fascinating story of Brian Johnson is streaming on May 13, 2025, on Netflix. The story takes you into a lifestyle which is now weird but normal for the ancestors to practice. There are a lot of questions that surround his daily life routine.

Plot and Trailer Untold: The Liver King

This documentary gives the audience an exclusive look into the made-up Brian Johnson, who turned the primal diet into a brand. Johnson stepped into the raw-organ-eating lifestyle and pursued the lifestyle of the ancestors. He captured many eyes with his muscular physique and bold claims. With fame, there came a lot of questions about the genuineness of his lifestyle.

The plot features his regular routines with intense physical workouts and the impact of all these on his growing fame, relationships, and depicts unfiltered events from his life. Further, the trailer signals an internal battle of Johnson, who was admired but at the same time scrutinised for his beliefs.

Cast and Crew of Untold: The Liver King

This docuseries stars Brian Johnson as it delves into his life. The director is Joe Parlman, with production of Bitachon 365 and Candle True Stories. The Executive producers of the series are Sheldon Lazarus, James Goldston, Gabe Turner, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Richard Thompson, Maclain Way, and Chapman Way.

Reception of Untold: The Liver King

This document's trailer has gained a lot of attention from the audience. With Brian's growing fame, there is eagerness and curiosity to see how he handles this check. This series is a walkthrough of Brian's life.

 

