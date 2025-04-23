WWE Unreal OTT Release Revealed, First Teaser Out

At the time of WrestleMania 41, it was announced on Sunday night, April 20, that WWE: Unreal will be lifting the curtains and exposing the inside scenes behind the fights this summer on Netflix. All the details have not been revealed, and only a glimpse of 30 seconds is out to chase the audience, who love WWE, and even those curious to know how these fights are arranged. This docuseries will be featuring big WWE stars outside the ring, as per the trailer, where the viewers get an insight into the drama which is so intense offstage than in the ring.

Teaser of WWE: Unreal

The teaser starts with the line Levesque says, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, this is a calculated coordinated production. It's time we are gonna lift the curtains. This will be the first docuseries that telecasts the BTS of the fight world live. It's a part of an expansion of Netflix with WWE that will be aired every Monday at 8 PM ET or 5:30 am IST on Tuesday . The 10-year landmark, $5 B+ deal tied with WWE, sets the streamer as the exclusive home of Raw in the US, Latin America and the UK.

Global Telecast of WWE Shows

In this deal, in addition to Monday Night RAW, Netflix will stream all the WWE shows and specials telecast outside the US, which includes other shows like NXT and SmackDown. Under this pact, Netflix will stream the company's roster with live events like SummerSlam, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and WWE documentaries, and other forthcoming projects available on demand outside of the US.

Cast of WWE: Unreal

There are dozens of stars stepping into the WWE Raw ring with the premiere itself, namely, John Cena, The Rock, and The American Nightmare. WWE: Unreal has been directed by Chris Weaver. There are 10 episodes, each of 50 minutes. Erik Powers is the showrunner of the show. Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Keith Cossrow, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico, and Jessica Body are the executive producers. The show is produced under the Omaha Productions, sponsored by NFL Films, WWE, and Skydance Sports.