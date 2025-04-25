Technology News
OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, and More

You can watch these intriguing stories from the comfort of your home anytime after their release date.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 April 2025 12:51 IST
OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, and More

This week’s OTT releases bring a mix of Action Thriller, Comedy and drama.

Highlights
  • New Releases in April on Netflix, ZEE5, Jio Hotstar and Prime Video
  • Movies like Jewel Thief, Ayyana Mane, Havoc 2 and more are must to watch
  • Check out the list of popular OTT releases for this week
This week, there are multiple films and web series releasing on different OTT platforms. You can turn your boring summers into exciting and chilling ones by choosing anything from this best-picked entertainment list, which includes Saif Ali Khan's Jewel Thief, Tom Hardy's Havoc, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, and more. The entire collection is going to be released on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. So, let's dive into the sea of fun and entertainment to know when they are going to be released.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins

  • Release Date: April 25, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

Jewel Thief is an action thriller genre film directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati and produced by Mamta Anand and Siddharth Anand. This heist action movie revolves around a master thief accepting a high-stakes target to steal the African Red Sun diamond. In the beginning, it was seen as a planned operation, but later on this heist converts into a risky game with the shift of loyalties and double-cross. Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are the lead cast, and the film has various twists and alliances, posing a thrilling experience.

Havoc

  • Release Date: April 25, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Cast: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

This action-packed thriller movie is directed and written by Gareth Evans. The film casts Tom Hardy as a powerful detective who entered the perishing crime world in a city riddled by corruption. He has a tough time and gets involved in a mission to rescue a politician's estranged son, and thus he uncovers a deep web of conspiracy and corruption that has impacted the whole city. Havoc is rather a psychological journey than just fists and gunfire. Tom, as Walker, is pushed to his emotional and physical limits, thus struggling with his own bad with trying to do justice in a world of betrayal and corruption.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2

  • Release Date: April 25, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj.

It is a Tamil-language action drama movie which narrates the story of Kaali, who is a reformed family man situated in Madurai. He wants to live a peaceful life, but fails when he meets his former boss during a local temple festival. His boss forces him to face his violent past. From a reformed man, he again has to get into that foul world of crime and violence to protect his family. This film, directed by SU Arun Kumar, revolves around a family, revenge, and the survival struggle, showcasing intense action sequences and a strong narrative by Chiyaan Vikram.

MAD Square

  • Release Date: April 25, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Comedy, Action
  • Cast: Narne Nithin, Vishnu Oi, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, and Priyanka Jawalkar.

Get on this rollercoaster fun journey of MAD Square, where there is a lot of laughter, high energy that will be released on April 25, 2025. This movie showcases a vibrant college campus where nothing is normal, and the story surrounds a group of students whose lives are challenged and complicated after an incident that is so weird that it changes their daily routine. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, it's all set to offer the viewers a light-hearted drama. The plot depicts the unexpected actions, witty and powerful banter, and an undercurrent of youthful rebellion and powerful friendship, there is entertainment in spades to watch.

Ayyana Mane

  • Release Date: April 25, 2025
  • OTT Platform: ZEE5
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Kushee Ravi, Akshya Nayak, and Manasi Sudheer.

This is a dark and gripping world of Ayyana Mane, where there are many secrets to unravel behind a happy family window. This Kannada-language suspense drama will keep the viewers clutched to their seats. With an eerie backdrop of the alienated ancestral home, Ayyana unwraps the tense narrative where the sins of the past collide with the present mysteries. The plot revolves around a young woman who returns to her family home after years. Truths unfold that disturb the links in the lineage to unsolved crimes and old, hidden secrets. There is modern cinematography, with emotional performances and slow-cooked suspense. It is the best psychological thriller arriving this week.

You

  • Release date: April 24th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Rick Yune

This is the fifth and last season of the famous psychological thriller series, where the story starts after three years, when Joe and Kate migrate to New York from London. Kate got the position of CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, whereas Joe is perfectly fit into the role of a husband and lives his life exposed to the public and is scrutinised by people on social media. The story takes a turn when an enigmatic woman named Bronte disturbs the picturesque life of Joe and leads to the re-evaluation of the choices he made. Thus, the stage is set for a suspenseful and dramatic climax to his journey.

Andor Season 2

  • Release Date: April 22, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Science Fiction, Adventure
  • Cast: Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, and Genevieve O'Reilly.

The revolt becomes more intense as Andor is back with a sci-fi adventure that continues to find the rise of resistance through the eyes of Cassian Andor. The series delved into emotional stakes and political intrigue. The new season starts where season 1 ends, and deepens into the transformation of Cassian from an outlier who is reluctant to a key rebel individual. The rebellion is more personal than the earlier season. With the strengthening of the Empire, alliances are sacrificed, and the foundation of the Rebellion starts to solidify. Andor season 2 is so immersive with its mature narrative by setting a new standard for the sci-fi genre.

Other OTT Release This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Thudarum Amazon Prime Video April 26, 2025
Sarangapani Jathakam Amazon Prime Video April 26, 2025
Weak Hero Class 2 Netflix April 25, 2025
Wondla Season 2 Apple TV+ April 25, 2025
Ayyana Mane Zee5 April 25, 2025
Étoile Amazon Prime Video April 24, 2025
You season 5 Netflix April 24, 2025
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 Netflix April 23, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way Netflix April 23, 2025
Bullet Train Explosion Netflix April 23, 2025
