Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Developer Direct to Showcase Indiana Jones Game, Avowed, Hellblade 2, More

Xbox Developer Direct to Showcase Indiana Jones Game, Avowed, Hellblade 2, More

The presentation will be held next Thursday, January 18, on the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 January 2024 19:26 IST
Xbox Developer Direct to Showcase Indiana Jones Game, Avowed, Hellblade 2, More

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Developer Direct

Highlights
  • Xbox Developer Direct will start at 1:30am IST in India/12pm PT in the US
  • Indiana Jones presentation will run for longer than 10 minutes
  • The Elder Scrolls Online updates will be revealed right after the event
Advertisement

Microsoft is returning with an Xbox Developer Direct next week, promising updates on the much anticipated Indiana Jones game, Obsidian's upcoming fantasy RPG Awoved, and more. The presentation is scheduled to go live next Thursday, January 18 at 1:30am IST in India/ 12pm PT in the US, and will be available to watch on Xbox's official YouTube and Twitch channels. True to the name, the event will include both gameplay footage and developer interviews to best illustrate upcoming titles in the ecosystem, a lot of which will be included with Xbox Game Pass. However, it is worth noting that despite the recently completed acquisition, don't expect any Activision Blizzard games to be shown during the broadcast.

The standout here is MachineGuns' Indiana Jones game, which was confirmed to be a PC and Xbox exclusive from the Microsoft vs US FTC trial in June. Announced just months after the company acquired ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion (about Rs. 62,264 crore), Indian Jones' first gameplay trailer will likely put us in the shoes of the famous archaeologist with the whip and give out more details about the general premise of the title. This segment will run a little over 10 minutes. Meanwhile, developer Ninja Theory will take us on yet another behind-the-scenes trip into the world of Hellblade 2, charting a new path in Senua's tale as she ventures into Viking Iceland to save innocents from a tyrannical rule. Hopefully, we get a solid release date this time — the team has been teasing its usage of Unreal Engine 5 for years now and understandably, players are getting impatient.

Obsidian is at the top of its league when it comes to writing branching RPGs, and fans are expecting to be stunned when they're transported back to the fictional world of Eora, first introduced in the Pillars of Eternity series. In Avowed, Obsidian's next RPG, you assume the role of a messenger tasked with investigating rumours of a spreading plague in the vibrant Living Lands, flush with intriguing characters, breathing environments, and absurd wildlife. Master spells, wield swords imbued with elemental magic, and make quick work of enemies through unorthodox methods. Given how much Baldur's Gate 3 valued player agency and impressed gamers globally, Avowed has got some big shoes to fill. Then Oxide Games will show off some new Ara: History Untold gameplay, alongside ‘details about the inspiration, key features, and the road ahead.'

Shortly after the Xbox Developer Direct event, ZeniMax Online Studios has planned a broadcast for The Elder Scrolls Online, revealing the next big chapter that brings in a whole new zone, plot threads, and quality-of-life features. The show goes live at 2:30am IST in India/ 1pm PT in the US on the same Xbox channel. Elsewhere, there are rumours of Sea of Thieves coming to PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch systems — if true, we could learn more about it during the digital event.

The Xbox Developer Direct is scheduled for January 18 at 1:30am IST in India/ 12pm PT in the US.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Avowed

Avowed

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Pillars of Eternity
PEGI Rating 16+
Ara: History Untold

Ara: History Untold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: xbox, microsoft, xbox direct, xbox developer direct 2024, indiana jones, avowed, hellblade 2, ara history untold, the elder scrolls online, xbox game pass, obsidian, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 Begins on January 13, Prime Subscribers to Get Early Access

Related Stories

Xbox Developer Direct to Showcase Indiana Jones Game, Avowed, Hellblade 2, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With Periscope Camera to Launch in India Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Full Specifications Leak
  3. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  4. iQoo Z9 Series Alleged Renders Have Leaked Online
  5. Infinix Showcases Three New Technologies at CES 2024
  6. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  7. Amazfit Helio Ring With EDA Emotional Monitoring Introduced at CES 2024
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Date, Timings Announced: Details Here
  9. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India:: See Price
  10. TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs Launched in India at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Dream 'Wristphone' With 4G LTE Connectivity, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Xbox Developer Direct to Showcase Indiana Jones Game, Avowed, Hellblade 2, More
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 Begins on January 13, Prime Subscribers to Get Early Access
  4. Honor Announces Android 14-Based MagicOS 8.0 Update: Check List of Eligible Smartphones
  5. HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop With Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU Debuts at CES
  6. Wi-Fi 7 With Multi-Link Operation, Faster Speeds, and Better Low Latency Performance Announced at CES 2024
  7. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With Dimensity 6100+ Listed on Retailer Website
  8. X Explains SEC Account Hack, Curbs ETF-Related Market Manipulation Rumours
  9. JBL Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, and Live Flex 3 Earphones With ANC Support Unveiled at CES 2024
  10. Amazfit Helio Ring With 10ATM Water Resistance, EDA Emotional Monitoring Introduced at CES 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »