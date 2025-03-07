Utsavam is Now Streaming on SUN NXT: Everything You Need to Know

Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra's Telugu drama Utsavam is now available for streaming. After its theatrical release on September 13, 2024, the film received praise for its compelling narrative, strong performances, and music. It portrays the challenges faced by theatre artists in an era where traditional art forms struggle for relevance. Following its successful box office run, the makers have announced its digital release. The movie is now streaming on SUN NXT from today, March 7.

When and Where to Watch Utsavam

Utsavam is now available for streaming on the OTT platform SUN NXT. The film's digital release allows a wider audience to experience the story of perseverance, cultural heritage, and artistic passion. Those who missed its theatrical run can now watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Utsavam

The film follows Krishna, a devoted theatre artist, as he fights to revive the fading tradition of Surabhi Natakalu. Supported by his father, Abhimanyu Narayan, and his love interest, Rama, Krishna navigates the hardships that come with preserving an art form in a rapidly modernising world. The storyline explores themes of resilience, love, and cultural preservation.

Cast and Crew of Utsavam

Directed and written by Arjun Sai, the film is produced by Suresh Patil. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Mohammad Ali, and Nassar in pivotal roles. Supporting performances are delivered by Raghu Babu, LB Sriram, Anish Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Prema, Aamani, and Sudha. The film's cinematography is handled by Rasool Ellore, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has worked on the editing. The music, composed by Anup Rubens, plays a key role in enhancing the film's emotional depth.