Vallamai Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Vallamai, directed, written, and produced by Karuppaiyaa Murugan, is a Tamil crime drama movie that follows a sexual assault. The movie has gripping sequences where the struggles, both individual and of family, are exemplified outstandingly well. Streaming now, only on Aha Tamil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 May 2025 12:18 IST
Vallamai Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Vallamai is streaming on Aha Tamil; subscription required

Highlights
  • Vallamai is a Tamil crime drama film
  • The movie centres around a sexual assault
  • Currently streaming on Aha Tamil in the Tamil language
Vallamai is a Tamil crime drama movie that revolves around the sensitive issue of sexual assault. Written and directed by Karuppaiya Murugan, this movie centres around a sexual assault victim, Bhoomika, portrayed by Dhivadarshini, whose journey has been exemplified with heart-warming sequences. The sequences of the trauma across the victim and family are worth watching. The movie, post its theatrical release last month, has finally hit the digital screen. 

When and Where to Watch Vallamai

Vallamai is now streaming on Aha Tamil. The movie is currently available in Tamil language. The viewers will need a subscription to watch this crime drama.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vallamai

Vallamai centers around sexual assault and how a family deals with it. The trauma, does not only impacts the victim, but also hinders the peace of the family. The movie has remarkably exemplified the struggles, both legal and personal, while the family seeks justice. The movie is packed with excellent action, sensitive content, and high on emotions. Watch only on Aha Tamil. Streaming now.

Cast and Crew of Vallamai

Vallamai stars some of the most prominent stars from the Tamil industry, including Vidhu, Supergood Subramani, Deepa Shankar, Premgi Amaren, Rajith CR, and more. Karuppaiyaa Murugan is the writer, director, and producer of the movie. The music composer of Vallamai is GKv, whereas the cinematography has been done by Sooraj Nalluswamy. Also, C. Ganesh Kumar is the editor of Vallamai.

Reception of Vallamai

Vallamai was initially released in the theatres on April 25, 2025. It received a mixed response from both critics and the audience. For those who have missed watching it in the hall, now is the time. Watch it on your digital screens now.

 

