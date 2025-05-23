Noise Buds F1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Friday. The new earphones from the domestic tech brand come in four distinct colour options and are equipped with 11mm drivers. The Noise Buds F1 have an IPX5-rated build for dust and water resistance, and they offer Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. The earbuds have quad mics, and provide an environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature for calls. Noise claims that its new affordable TWS earbuds can offer up to 50 hours of playback time from a single charge, along with the charging case.

Noise Buds F1 Price

The Noise Buds F1 earphones are priced at Rs. 999 in India. This is a special introductory price tag, and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. The eaphones are available in Calm Beige, Carbon Black, Mint Green, and True Purple colour options. They are currently up for sale via Flipkart.

Noise Buds F1 Specifications

The Noise Buds F1 have 11mm drivers and support EQ modes that let users customise their sound profile. They come with a quad mic system, which allow the earphones to offer ENC feature said to eliminate unwanted background sounds. For gaming, they provide a low-latency mode that is said to deliver real-time audio feedback.

As for connectivity, the Noise Buds F1 have Bluetooth 5.3 and offer instant pairing with the last connected device through their HyperSync feature, which activates as soon as the case lid is opened. They come with an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

The Noise Buds F1 earbuds are advertised to offer a maximum 50 hours of total playtime on a single charge, including the case. With the company's Instacharge technology, the earbuds are claimed to offer 150 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.