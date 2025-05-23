Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Buds F1 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating, Up to 50 Hour Total Playback Time Launched in India

Noise Buds F1 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating, Up to 50-Hour Total Playback Time Launched in India

Noise Buds F1 TWS earbuds have 11mm drivers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2025 18:15 IST
Noise Buds F1 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating, Up to 50-Hour Total Playback Time Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds F1 offer an ENC feature that eliminates unwanted background sounds

Highlights
  • Noise Buds F1 have a HyperSync feature for pairing
  • They support several EQ modes
  • The Noise Buds F1 offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Advertisement

Noise Buds F1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Friday. The new earphones from the domestic tech brand come in four distinct colour options and are equipped with 11mm drivers. The Noise Buds F1 have an IPX5-rated build for dust and water resistance, and they offer Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. The earbuds have quad mics, and provide an environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature for calls. Noise claims that its new affordable TWS earbuds can offer up to 50 hours of playback time from a single charge, along with the charging case.

Noise Buds F1 Price

The Noise Buds F1 earphones are priced at Rs. 999 in India. This is a special introductory price tag, and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. The eaphones are available in Calm Beige, Carbon Black, Mint Green, and True Purple colour options. They are currently up for sale via Flipkart.

Noise Buds F1 Specifications

The Noise Buds F1 have 11mm drivers and support EQ modes that let users customise their sound profile. They come with a quad mic system, which allow the earphones to offer ENC feature said to eliminate unwanted background sounds. For gaming, they provide a low-latency mode that is said to deliver real-time audio feedback.

As for connectivity, the Noise Buds F1 have Bluetooth 5.3 and offer instant pairing with the last connected device through their HyperSync feature, which activates as soon as the case lid is opened. They come with an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. 

The  Noise Buds F1 earbuds are advertised to offer a maximum 50 hours of total playtime on a single charge, including the case. With the company's Instacharge technology, the earbuds are claimed to offer 150 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Noise Buds F1, Noise Buds F1 Price in India, Noise Buds F1 Specifications, Noise
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Stores Said to Be Opened in Mumbai and Bengaluru as Apple Eyes Retail Expansion
UK Government Updates Crypto Reporting Guidelines, Mandates Collection of Crypto Transaction Data
Noise Buds F1 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating, Up to 50-Hour Total Playback Time Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  2. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Confirmed
  3. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  4. Honor 400 Series With 200-Megapixel Main Camera Debuts
  5. Jony Ive and OpenAI Said to Launch AI Device With Cameras in 2027
  6. Realme GT 7T Roundup: All You Need to Know Ahead of Its Debut
  7. Honor Pad 10 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
  8. Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra With XRING 01 SoC and 12,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Jio Rolls Out Prepaid Gaming Plans With JioGames Cloud Subscription
  10. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro India Pricing, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  2. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says AI Models Hallucinate Less Than Humans: Report
  3. UK Government Updates Crypto Reporting Guidelines, Mandates Collection of Crypto Transaction Data
  4. Acer Swift Neo WIth Intel Core Ultra 5, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Elden Ring Film Adaptation in the Works at A24 With Alex Garland Set to Direct
  6. Noise Buds F1 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating, Up to 50-Hour Total Playback Time Launched in India
  7. News Media Alliance Issues Statement on Google’s AI Mode, Calls It ‘Definition of Theft’
  8. Honor Pad 10 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro India Launch Teased; Pricing, Specifications Revealed
  10. Apple Stores Said to Be Opened in Mumbai and Bengaluru as Apple Eyes Retail Expansion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »